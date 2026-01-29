The "Finland B2C Ecommerce Market Size Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ecommerce market in Finland is expected to grow by 8.9% annually, reaching US$22.47 billion by 2025.

The ecommerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 10.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the ecommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$20.64 billion to approximately US$30.43 billion.

Over the next 2-4 years, competition is likely to tighten as omnichannel retailers use store networks to drive localized fulfillment and lower delivery costs. Cross-border platforms will continue to put pressure on pricing, particularly in electronics, apparel, and general merchandise. Grocery e-commerce will remain a focal point for investment, with greater automation in picking and last-mile logistics. Delivery expectations will rise, pushing retailers to collaborate more closely with logistics partners or expand proprietary fulfillment capabilities.

Current State of the Market

Finland's e-commerce market is characterized by a concentrated set of domestic retailers operating alongside strong European and global platforms. Grocery, electronics, fashion, and home goods remain the largest online categories. Competition increasingly centres on delivery reliability, assortment depth, and omnichannel integration, as Finnish consumers expect seamless movement between online and store-based experiences. Logistics partners, especially Posti, play a central role, with growing parcel volumes influencing competitive differentiation in service levels. Price sensitivity in the market has increased over the past year, intensifying rivalry among retailers and marketplaces across high-volume categories.

Key Players and New Entrants

Kesko, S Group, and Verkkokauppa.com anchor the domestic online retail ecosystem, leveraging extensive store networks and established loyalty programs. In fashion and lifestyle, Stockmann and Zalando maintain high visibility, while IKEA strengthens its online penetration across home and furniture. Amazon serves Finnish consumers primarily through Amazon.de, influencing competition in electronics and general merchandise.

In food delivery and last-mile segments, platforms such as Wolt and Foodora continue expanding service integrations with grocery and convenience partners. While Finland has not seen major foreign pure-play entrants in the last year, cross-border platforms remain effectively "ever-present" competitors due to seamless EU-based or global fulfillment.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Retailer announcements over the past 12 months highlight investments in fulfillment upgrades, expanded pickup networks, and digital platform enhancements. Kesko and S Group continue to deploy automated click-and-collect points and expand grocery delivery coverage. Verkkokauppa.com has communicated initiatives to expand category breadth and strengthen logistics partnerships.

Posti has launched new parcel locker capacity and low-emission delivery options, influencing how retailers structure delivery promises. No major e-commerce M&A events have been reported in Finland in the past year, but several partnerships, particularly between grocery chains and delivery platforms, have expanded operational reach.

Key Trends and Drivers

Online retail shifts toward value-conscious purchasing

Finnish online shoppers are increasingly comparing prices across marketplaces and omnichannel retailers before making purchases. Retailers such as Prisma, K-Citymarket (Kesko), and Verkkokauppa.com have highlighted shifts in their reporting toward demand for competitively priced categories, especially electronics, household goods, and groceries. Consumers increasingly use online discount campaigns, loyalty apps, and marketplace channels to stretch spending.

Rising household cost pressure across 2023-24, combined with cautious discretionary spending, is influencing online behaviour. Finnish media and retailer updates indicate that consumers are delaying non-essential purchases and prioritizing essential or competitively priced items. Marketplace models and cross-border platforms offer lower-priced alternatives, increasing price transparency.

Competitive pricing will remain a differentiator, pushing Finnish retailers to optimize assortment, logistics costs, and private-label online offerings. Marketplace participation is expected to deepen as Finnish consumers continue to prioritize value. This will intensify pricing pressure and accelerate retailer investments in supply-chain efficiency.

Retailers accelerate omnichannel integration to drive operational efficiency

Finland's large retail groups, such as Kesko, S Group, and Stockmann, are expanding their omnichannel capabilities, including click-and-collect, home delivery, store-based fulfillment, and unified loyalty platforms. Grocery e-commerce in particular continues to integrate store networks to reduce delivery distances, as seen in Kesko's and S Group's recent operational updates.

Finnish retailers face rising logistics, labour, and energy costs, which increase pressure to use existing store networks as fulfillment assets. High digital maturity among consumers supports this transition, with widespread mobile usage and loyalty apps enabling cross-channel shopping. Nordic retailers' financial disclosures emphasize omnichannel productivity to protect margins.

Store-led fulfillment, automated pickup points, and subscription-based delivery services will expand. This shift will influence how Finnish retailers allocate capital, prioritizing logistics automation and inventory centralization. Omnichannel will remain a core competitive advantage across high-frequency verticals like grocery, electronics, and home goods.

Cross-border e-commerce expands as consumers diversify shopping sources

Cross-border online shopping continues to grow, with Finnish consumers increasingly purchasing from EU and Asian platforms for categories such as apparel, electronics, accessories, hobby goods, and home products. Major platforms like Amazon (via Amazon.de), Zalando, and Asian marketplaces remain widely used, while Finnish publications in 2024 highlight rising parcel volumes from non-EU origins.

Wide price differentials, broader assortment availability, and aggressive delivery pricing from cross-border platforms contribute to the trend. The removal of the €22 VAT exemption has not reduced cross-border parcel flows as much as expected, according to postal and customs communication over the past year, indicating sustained consumer interest.

Domestic retailers will continue to face pressure on low-margin categories. More Finnish retailers may partner with international marketplaces or expand their own cross-border fulfillment to compete. Regulatory tightening across the EU on product safety and import compliance may influence platform practices, but consumer demand is expected to remain strong.

Sustainability expectations shape how Finnish retailers operate online

Sustainability requirements focused on packaging reduction, responsible sourcing, and emissions transparency are increasingly integrated into Finnish e-commerce operations. Companies such as Posti have continued expanding low-emission delivery options and reporting progress on carbon-neutral operations. Retailers are incorporating reusable packaging trials and product traceability tools.

Finland's strong environmental policy environment and consumer expectations drive the shift. EU regulations, including packaging waste directives and upcoming digital product passport requirements, are influencing decisions around logistics, materials, and supply chains. Public sustainability reporting by Finnish retailers indicates that environmental commitments are now embedded in operational strategy.

Sustainability requirements will influence cost structures, pushing retailers to scale eco-efficient logistics and packaging. Transparent sustainability disclosures will become baseline expectations for Finnish consumers. Retailers may rely more on domestic delivery partners like Posti, which already meet stringent emissions standards. Over time, sustainability will become less of a differentiator and more of a compliance-driven operational requirement.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2025 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $22.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $30.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Finland

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

