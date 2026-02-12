Vertiseit AB: Vertiseit Year-end Report January-December 2025

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, Vertiseit's ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) amounted to 332.0 MSEK (275.0), an increase of 26.6 percent at constant exchange rates, of which 15.6 percent was organic growth. SaaS revenue (Software as a Service) for the quarter increased by 14.8 MSEK to 85.8 MSEK (71.0). Sequentially, ARR grew organically by 2.8 percent compared to the previous quarter at constant exchange rates, corresponding to an annual organic growth rate of 11.8 percent. Net revenue decreased by 8.1 percent to 186.3 MSEK (202.8) driven by a change in revenue mix, in line with the company's strategy. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter amounted to 33.1 MSEK (32.9), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.8 percent (16.2). Free cash flow for the quarter amounted to -1.3 MSEK (3.1).

THE QUARTER OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2025

At the end of the quarter, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) amounted to 332.0 MSEK (275.1), representing an increase of 26.6 percent year-over-year at constant exchange rates, of which 15.6 percent was organic growth. SaaS revenue for the quarter increased by 14.8 MSEK to 85.8 MSEK (71.0).

Sequentially, ARR grew organically by 2.8 percent compared with the preceding quarter at constant exchange rates, corresponding to an annualized organic growth rate of 11.8 percent.

Net revenue decreased by 8.1 percent to 186.3 MSEK (202.8), primarily driven by a change in revenue mix.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 33.1 MSEK (32.9), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.8 percent (16.2). During the quarter, adjustments for items affecting comparability totaling 5.2 MSEK were made, related to acquisitions completed in the current and previous periods.

Profit after tax amounted to 6.7 MSEK (11.7).

Free cash flow for the quarter amounted to -1.3 MSEK (3.1). Available liquidity, including undrawn credit facilities, amounted to 68.9 MSEK (83.5) at the end of the period.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to 0.22 SEK and 0.20 SEK, respectively (0.43 and 0.38).

EVENTS DURING AND AFTER THE QUARTER

On November 18, the acquisition of Muse Content GmbH and its generative AI platform, Stoked AI, was completed. Muse is a pioneer in AI-driven solutions for Digital In-store and In-store Audio. The acquisition broadened Vertiseit's In-store Experience Management (IXM) platform, added leading-edge AI development expertise, and established In-store Audio as a new strategic component of the offering, creating opportunities for new revenue streams. The purchase consideration amounted to approximately 3.4 MEUR.

The Board of Directors proposed to the Annual General Meeting 2026 that no dividend be paid to shareholders for the 2025 financial year, in line with the company's financial targets.

EARNINGS CALL

Johan Lind, CEO, and Jonas Lagerqvist, CFO, will present the company's Year-end Report for Q4 2025. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The call will be held in English.



Time: Thursday, February 12, at 13.00 CET

Participation: To join the call - click here

About Vertiseit

Vertiseit is a leading platform company within In-Store Experience Management (IXM). The company operates through its subidiaries Dise, Grassfish and Visual Art that enable global brands and leading retailers to strengthen the customer experience by offering a seamless customer journey through connecting the physical and digital meeting. The company has around 270 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Germany, Spain, UK and USA. During the period 2012-2025, Vertiseit performed an average profitable growth of recurring SaaS revenue (ARR) of 48 percent (CAGR). For the full year of 2025, the group's net revenue amounted to SEK 676 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16 percent. Since 2019, Vertiseit's B-share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

