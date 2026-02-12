

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - (Amended: Recasts story to correct earnings, revenue)



Japan Tobacco Inc. (JAPAY.PK) announced earnings for full year that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY510.175 billion, or JPY287.33 per share. This compares with JPY179.240 billion, or JPY100.94 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to JPY3.467 trillion from JPY3.056 trillion last year.



