

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (7201.T), a Japanese automobile manufacturer, on Thursday reported a net loss in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, compared with a profit in the previous year.



For the nine months, net loss attributable to owners of the parent came in at 250.22 billion yen compared with net income of 5.15 billion yen in the previous year.



Basic loss per share was 71.63 yen versus 1.42 yen last year.



Operating loss came in at 10.12 billion yen compared with profit of 64.01 billion yen in the previous year.



Net sales decreased to 8.58 trillion yen from 9.14 trillion in the prior year.



Further, the company's net sales for the full year 2026 is expected to be at 11.90 trillion yen, representing a 5.8% year-over-year decline.



Operating income is expected to be at loss of 60 billion yen for the full year 2026.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent is anticipated to be a loss of 650 billion yen for the full year 2026.



Basic earnings per share is now expected to be at a loss of 186.04 yen last year.



