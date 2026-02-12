Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anglesey Mining Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting - Capital Reorganisation Approved

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

12 February 2026

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Capital Reorganisation Approved

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM) the UK minerals development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a show of hands.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the General Meeting contained in the circular dated 19 January 2026 issued to shareholders and which is also available at www.angleseymining.co.uk.

At the AGM, shareholders approved the Capital Reorganisation and as a result every ten ordinary shares will be replaced by one ordinary share. Shareholders are advised that the record date for the Capital Reorganisation is 6:00 p.m. today and it is expected that CREST accounts will be credited with the new ordinary shares held in uncertified form on or around 13 February 2026.

Application has been made for the 48,482,226 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is expected that this will become effective at 8.00am on or around 13 February 2026. The ISIN for the new ordinary shares will be GB00BVMZHW05 and the SEDOL will be BVMZHW0.

The above figure (48,482,226) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Anglesey Mining plc

Rob Marsden, Chief Executive Officer - Tel: +44 (0)7531 475111

Andrew King, Chairman - Tel: +44 (0)7825 963700

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71

About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey Mining is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Anglesey is developing the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 5.3 million tonnes at over 4.0% combined base metals in the Measured and Indicated categories and 10.8 million tonnes at over 2.5% combined base metals in the Inferred category.


