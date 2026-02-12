

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $745 million, or $3.80 per share. This compares with $1.675 billion, or $9.63 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $434 million or $2.21 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.8% to $4.922 billion from $5.063 billion last year.



Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $745 Mln. vs. $1.675 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.80 vs. $9.63 last year. -Revenue: $4.922 Bln vs. $5.063 Bln last year.



