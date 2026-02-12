Planet Labs GmbH, a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, today announced a strategic partnership with AXA Digital Commercial Platform (AXA DCP), an all-in-one risk management system, to provide high-frequency satellite imagery to monitor, predict, and respond to natural disasters in near-real-time.

Through this partnership, AXA DCP will integrate data from Planet's high resolution and medium resolution satellites, and high-frequency Basemaps, into its AI-powered platform to better understand and manage both man-made and natural disasters, including floods, wildfires and hurricanes. Leveraging Planet's near-daily global scan allows AXA DCP to provide its clients with a "ground truth" layer of environmental intelligence, enabling preventative action against extreme weather events.

"Natural disasters are now an ever-present danger, and the climate crisis is making them worse," said Pierre du Rostu, CEO of AXA DCP. "At a time like this, we are looking to strike deals with those companies that can provide us the high-quality climate intelligence we need to better understand and respond rapidly to such events and, to the degree that it is possible, foresee them and enable our clients to take preventative or evasive measures. Planet's data and insights will greatly enhance our ability to do this. We are pleased to be able to bring together that data and our in-house expertise to support our clients and the rest of society. This is the future of insurance."

"We're delighted to be partnering with AXA. This will integrate satellite data into AXA's digital platform to enable smarter claims monitoring," said Will Marshall, CEO and Co-Founder of Planet. "With extreme weather events occurring with ever greater scale and frequency, real-time information is critical to intelligently respond. This partnership provides AXA's customers with the objective data needed to navigate environmental volatility and protect communities."

Planet's unique, daily, analysis-ready data is essential for the insurance industry, empowering companies to scale their insights, build advanced predictive models, and drive more efficient global risk analysis across critical areas like disaster preparedness, drought monitoring, and wildfire and flood risk assessment.

About Planet

Planet Labs Germany GmbH is part of the Planet group and is based at Planet's European headquarters in Berlin. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is the parent company of the Planet group with global headquarters in San Francisco, USA. Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, or tune in to HBO's 'Wild Wild Space'.

About AXA Digital Commercial Platform

AXA Digital Commercial Platform (AXA DCP) is the newest arm of AXA, the world leader in insurance and asset management. Designed with the aim of responding to the challenge posed by the polycrisis, AXA DCP brings together cutting-edge technology, vast datasets, third-party software, artificial intelligence, and human expertise into one, AWS-built platform to provide its clients with comprehensive risk management, including prediction and prevention. It is a one-stop shop for risk.

Find out more: https://axaxl.com/axa-digital-commercial-platform

