Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Trina Solar Co., Ltd: TrinaTracker Ranked No. 2 in Latest Global Tracker Ranking by Wood Mackenzie

CHANGZHOU, China, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrinaTracker, a business unit of Trinasolar, has been ranked No. 2 among the world's leading solar tracker manufacturers in the latest global solar tracker manufacturer ranking report released by the premier global research and consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.

This marks Wood Mackenzie's first comprehensive ranking of solar tracker manufacturers. According to the firm, the ranking employs a unique score-based methodology that evaluates manufacturers across eight weighted criteria: commitment to ESG and CSR (30%), aftersales service and warranty (15%), research and development (15%), supply chain stability (15%), capacity utilization (10%), availability of third-party certifications (5%), financial condition (5%), and manufacturing experience (5%).

Wood Mackenzie noted that while shipment volume remains an important indicator of market presence, this new assessment focuses more on a company's long-term competitiveness, including sustainability, supply chain resilience, and after-sales service capabilities. Moreover, project execution capabilities across multiple markets have become increasingly critical in today's environment. The ranking will be published biannually - in January for the first half of the previous year and in June for the full previous year.

Álvaro García Maltrás, President of TrinaTracker, said, "We are honored to achieve this position, which reflects TrinaTracker's overall strengths in ESG, service, globalization, and innovation, in addition to its continuous global market share increase. We believe Wood Mackenzie's new ranking methodology aligns more closely with procurement priorities, and this ranking will provide better guidance for global solar plant investors, IPPs and developers."

As a leading smart solar tracking system provider, TrinaTracker has over 20 years of experience and is the first PV company to establish dedicated tracker R&D and engineering centers in both Asia and Europe. By the end of 2025, TrinaTracker had delivered over 35 GW of smart tracking systems to more than 70 countries across five continents worldwide.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinatracker-ranked-no-2-in-latest-global-tracker-ranking-by-wood-mackenzie-302686160.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
