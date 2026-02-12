

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp (EXC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $593 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $647 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $602 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $5.412 billion from $5.471 billion last year.



Exelon Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $593 Mln. vs. $647 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $5.412 Bln vs. $5.471 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News