

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - TELUS Corporation (TU, T.TO), a Canadian telecom company, said on Thursday that it has appointed Victor Dodig as Chief Executive Officer with effect from July 1.He will succeed Darren Entwistle, who will retire on June 30.



Dodig, who has served on the TELUS Board of Directors as an Independent Director since 2022, will become CEO Designate with immediate effect. He will join the TELUS leadership team on May 1.



Earlier, Dodig served as President and CEO of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM, CMTO).



