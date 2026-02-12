

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Health care company Baxter International, Inc. (BAX) reported Thursday a net loss attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter of $1.12 billion or $2.19 per share, sharply wider than $512 million or $1.00 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Net loss from continuing operations totaled $1.04 billion or $2.01 per share, compared to net loss of $488 million or $0.95 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted income from continuing operations for the quarter was $0.44 per share, compared to $0.58 per share last year.



On average, 14 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Worldwide net sales for the quarter grew 8 percent to $2.97 billion from $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year. It grew only 3 percent on an operational basis. Analysts expected revenues of $2.82 billion for the quarter.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $1.85 to $2.05 per share on sales growth from continuing operations of flat to 1 percent on a reported basis, with flat organic sales growth from continuing operations.



The Street is looking for earnings of $2.25 per share on a revenue decline of 4.96 percent to $11.31 billion for the year.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, BAX is trading on the NYSE at $19.02, down $3.26 or 14.63 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News