Etteplan Oyj: Ending of Etteplan's share-based incentive plan 2023-2025

Etteplan Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, February 12, 2026, at 1:50 p.m. EET

Ending of Etteplan's share-based incentive plan 2023-2025

At its meeting on February 12, 2026, the Board of Directors of Etteplan Oyj resolved on the outcome of the company's share-based incentive plan 2023-2025.

The plan included one earning period comprising the calendar years 2023-2025. The plan was in line with Etteplan's strategy and supported reaching the company's financial targets. The earnings criteria were Etteplan Group's revenue increase and earnings per share development. The earnings criteria were not met and, consequently, no rewards will be paid under the incentive plan.

On December 16, 2025, Etteplan published a stock exchange release regarding the establishment of a new share-based incentive plan for the Group's management and key personnel for the years 2026-2028.



Further information:

Juha Näkki, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 307 2077

Outi Torniainen, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 10 307 3302





