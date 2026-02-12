Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
WKN: 938050 | ISIN: FI0009008650
Stuttgart
12.02.26 | 15:33
8,940 Euro
+0,45 % +0,040
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 13:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Etteplan Oyj: Ending of Etteplan's share-based incentive plan 2023-2025

Etteplan Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, February 12, 2026, at 1:50 p.m. EET

Ending of Etteplan's share-based incentive plan 2023-2025

At its meeting on February 12, 2026, the Board of Directors of Etteplan Oyj resolved on the outcome of the company's share-based incentive plan 2023-2025.

The plan included one earning period comprising the calendar years 2023-2025. The plan was in line with Etteplan's strategy and supported reaching the company's financial targets. The earnings criteria were Etteplan Group's revenue increase and earnings per share development. The earnings criteria were not met and, consequently, no rewards will be paid under the incentive plan.

On December 16, 2025, Etteplan published a stock exchange release regarding the establishment of a new share-based incentive plan for the Group's management and key personnel for the years 2026-2028.


Etteplan Oyj

Board of Directors

Further information:
Juha Näkki, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 307 2077
Outi Torniainen, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 10 307 3302



DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.etteplan.com

Etteplan in brief

Etteplan is a growing technology service company with the purpose of bringing people and technology together to change things for the better. Together with our customers, we are building a world where every system, process, and product can be made smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable. Our customers include world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. In 2025, we had a revenue of EUR 361.4 million and around 4,000 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Denmark and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
