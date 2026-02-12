

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) reported fourth quarter net income of $111.5 million compared to a loss of $83.8 million, prior year. GAAP net income per common share was $0.82 compared to a loss of $0.65. Non-GAAP net income per share increased to $1.25 from $0.06.



Fourth quarter total revenues were $1.10 billion compared to $593.17 million, prior year. Total net product revenues were $994.7 million compared to $450.8 million.



For 2026, the company projects total net product revenues in a range of $4.9 billion - $5.3 billion.



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Alnylam shares are down 2.1 percent to $315.00.



