Getty Images, Inc.: Getty Images and NASCAR Renew Multi-Year Agreement

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with NASCAR, extending its role as NASCAR's Official Photography Partner, a designation it has held since 2006.

The agreement sees Getty Images' team of specialized motorsport photographers deliver high-quality imagery from all races and events in the NASCAR series, including NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. With exclusive, behind-the-scenes access, Getty Images' dedicated motorsports team will deliver real-time, rights-cleared imagery from every race weekend, ensuring NASCAR and its partners have immediate access to high-quality visual content for broadcast, digital, commercial and editorial use.

Beyond trackside coverage, Getty Images will also produce creative editorial assets, including official driver portraits, and imagery from NASCAR's broader calendar of events. All content will be distributed exclusively through gettyimages.com, enabling partners across the sport to access a single, authoritative source for NASCAR photography.

"For nearly two decades, Getty Images has played a central role in how NASCAR is documented, remembered, and shared," said Michael Heiman, Vice President of Global Sport at Getty Images. "As NASCAR continues its investment in elevating the fan experience, we are proud to support those ambitions by delivering industry-leading imaging solutions that brings every moment on and off the track to life. Our world-class visual content, delivered in near-real time through our unmatched distribution platform, empowers NASCAR and its partners to enhance their storytelling as they continue to grow the sport and achieve their strategic goals."



Getty Images' motorsport collection comprises of 190,000 NASCAR-owned assets and 1.2 million NASCAR images shot by Getty Images' sports photographers. This includes historic collections such as ISC Archives, Racing One and Dozier Mobley, making up one of the most complete visual archives of NASCAR history from its inception to the present day.

Getty Images is the ultimate destination for motorsport visuals. For more information, visit www.gettyimages.co.uk/collections/motorsports.

