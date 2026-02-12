Braiin Ltd. to Commence Trading on the Nasdaq Global Market Under the Symbol "BRAI"

Commercialized AI Platform with $73 Million in Trailing Twelve-Month Revenue and Operations Spanning Seven Countries Announces Direct Listing on Nasdaq

Multi-Vertical Platform Company Deploying Proprietary AI and Machine Learning with Approximately 800 Employees Across AgTech, CXaaS, and PropTech

SUBIACO, AU / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Braiin Limited ("Braiin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:BRAI), a global AI technology company delivering solutions across precision agriculture, customer experience, and property technology, today announced that its ordinary shares are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "BRAI" following the effectiveness of its registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Braiin is an Australian AI and machine learning platform company that applies proprietary technology across three high-growth verticals: agriculture technology (AgTech), customer experience as a service (CXaaS), and property technology (PropTech). Rather than operating as a single-product business, Braiin's platform architecture allows it to deploy automation, predictive analytics, and real-time intelligence into traditionally analog industries at scale. Over the trailing twelve months ended June 30th 2025, the Company generated approximately $73 million in revenue, reflecting an established, commercially validated business model with meaningful scale. With a workforce of approximately 800 employees deployed across seven countries, Braiin has built the operational infrastructure necessary to support continued expansion across each of its three verticals.

In AgTech, Braiin integrates autonomous aerial robotics, IoT sensors, and AI/ML analytics to deliver precision crop management. In CXaaS, the Company's platform provides unified communications, contact center solutions, and AI-powered customer engagement tools across several key international markets. In PropTech, Braiin offers an AI-powered, white-labeled platform that automates utility connections, billing, and household expense management at the point of property transaction.

Maxim Group LLC is serving as the Company's financial advisor in connection with the listing.

Management Commentary

Natraj Balasubramanian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Braiin, stated: "Our listing on the Nasdaq will mark an important inflection point for Braiin, reflecting years of foundational work by our dedicated employees. Braiin was purpose-built as a platform company, applying proprietary AI and machine learning across multiple verticals rather than concentrating in a single market. We've established regulatory certifications, protected intellectual property, and commercial relationships across seven countries, and we are generating meaningful revenue today - $73 million in trailing twelve-month revenue, generated by a team of approximately 800 employees. We are not a pre-revenue startup, but rather, a rapidly scaling operating business with demonstrated commercial traction across multiple international markets.

"As a publicly traded company, our priorities remain unchanged: expanding our autonomous precision agriculture capabilities, scaling our CXaaS platform into new geographies, growing our PropTech vertical, and delivering sustainable long-term value to our shareholders through disciplined execution across each of these growth vectors."

About Braiin Limited

Braiin Limited (Nasdaq:BRAI) is a global AI platform company delivering automation and predictive analytics across precision agriculture, customer experience, and property technology. The Company's integrated platforms combine autonomous robotics, IoT, and machine learning to modernize traditionally analog industries. Headquartered in Western Australia, the company maintains operations across seven countries. For more information, please visit braiin.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are statements other than historical facts. When the Company and its management uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, competitive dynamics, regulatory changes, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at http://www.sec.gov .

