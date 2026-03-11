Braiin Ltd.: Braiin Announces Launch of Advanced AI-Powered Property Management Platform

New Platform Automates Listings, Tenant Screening, Inspections, Maintenance, and Financial Workflows Through Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY AND PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Braiin Limited ("Braiin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:BRAI), a global AI technology platform company delivering solutions across precision agriculture, customer experience, and property technology, today announced the deployment of a new AI-powered property management platform designed to modernize and automate operations across the rental housing ecosystem.

The platform introduces intelligent automation across key property management functions, including property listings, tenant screening, inspections, maintenance workflows, and financial management, providing property managers and landlords with a unified digital operating system for managing rental portfolios.

The solution was developed in response to growing demand for technology that reduces manual administrative tasks and consolidates property management operations, which have traditionally relied on multiple disconnected software tools.

Key capabilities include:

AI-powered property listings and enquiry management across multiple rental platforms

Automated tenant screening and verification, including identity, credit, and background checks

Digital tenancy agreements and secure document management with e-signing capabilities

AI-driven property inspections and maintenance workflows, enabling automated reporting and vendor coordination

Financial reconciliation and real-time rent tracking

By leveraging AI-driven workflow automation, the platform is designed to reduce time spent on repetitive administrative tasks such as document processing, financial reconciliation, and maintenance coordination. The system analyzes operational data in real time, providing property managers with actionable insights into portfolio performance, tenant activity, and financial operations. The platform's cloud-based architecture allows organizations to scale operations efficiently while maintaining transparency across tenants, owners, and service providers.

"Our new AI-powered platform brings together the core functions of property management into one intelligent system, enabling property managers to streamline operations, reduce manual work, and deliver better experiences for both tenants and property owners," said Natraj Balasubramanian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Braiin. "This launch represents a key step in our strategy to expand Braiin's AI capabilities within the global property technology sector."

The global housing ecosystem continues to undergo rapid digital transformation, with increasing demand for intelligent platforms that automate operational workflows and provide real-time insights across property portfolios. Industry research estimates that the global property management software market will exceed approximately $26 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to more than $52 billion by 2032, reflecting strong demand for cloud-based and AI-enabled real estate management platforms. Braiin's new platform positions the Company to support property managers, landlords, and real estate organizations seeking to modernize their operations.

For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2025, the Company generated approximately $73.4 million in revenue. With a workforce of approximately 800 employees deployed across seven countries, Braiin leverages an established operational infrastructure to support continued expansion.

