Braiin Ltd.: Braiin Announces Launch of ProEval Enterprise, an AI-Driven Omnichannel Performance & Workflow Intelligence Platform

New Platform Delivers Real-Time Scoring, Compliance Insights, and Actionable Intelligence Across Enterprise Communications and Workflows

NEW YORK, NY & PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Braiin Limited ("Braiin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BRAI), a global AI technology platform company delivering solutions across precision agriculture, customer experience, and property technology, today announced the launch of ProEval Enterprise, its next-generation AI platform designed to deliver real-time intelligence across enterprise communications, workflows, and performance systems.

ProEval Enterprise is an AI-powered, logic-first platform that analyzes voice, chat, email, and structured workflows to generate real-time scoring, compliance insights, and actionable performance intelligence. The platform enables organizations to define their own evaluation frameworks and deploy fully customizable dashboards within a scalable SaaS architecture.

Unlike traditional analytics tools that rely on sampling or keyword detection, ProEval evaluates interactions using proprietary logic-based AI, transforming unstructured communications into decision-grade data for enterprise leadership.

Key capabilities include:

Omnichannel interaction analysis across voice, chat, and digital workflows

Real-time performance scoring with automated feedback and correction loops

Custom rubric-driven evaluation using client-defined methodologies

Automated compliance and audit trail generation

Multilingual intelligence for global enterprise deployments

Built on a cloud-native, multi-tenant architecture, ProEval Enterprise is designed for large-scale organizations seeking to standardize performance measurement, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer engagement through data-backed insights.

"With ProEval Enterprise, we are extending Braiin's AI stack into enterprise workflow intelligence," said Natraj Balasubramanian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Braiin. "The platform allows organizations to operationalize their own quality and compliance methodologies at scale while gaining real-time, actionable insights across every customer interaction and internal process."

The launch expands Braiin's portfolio of proprietary AI solutions across high-growth verticals including CXaaS, enterprise analytics, and intelligent automation, and reinforces the Company's platform approach to deploying automation, predictive analytics, and real-time intelligence into traditionally analog industries.

ProEval Enterprise is available immediately under a tiered enterprise SaaS licensing model, with flexible deployment options supporting organizations of varying scale across global markets.

For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2025, the Company generated approximately $73.4 million in revenue. With a workforce of approximately 800 employees deployed across seven countries, Braiin leverages an established operational infrastructure to support continued expansion.

About Braiin Limited

Braiin Limited (NASDAQ:BRAI) is a global AI platform company delivering automation and predictive analytics across precision agriculture, customer experience, and property technology. The Company's integrated platforms combine autonomous robotics, IoT, and machine learning to modernize traditionally analog industries. Headquartered in Western Australia, the Company maintains operations across seven countries. For more information, please visit braiin.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected capabilities, performance, and functionality of ProEval Enterprise; the Company's ability to scale the platform for large organizations across global markets; the anticipated market opportunity for the platform; the Company's ability to successfully commercialize ProEval Enterprise; and the Company's future financial performance, business strategy, and growth prospects. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are statements other than historical facts. When the Company and its management uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully develop, launch, and scale new products, including ProEval Enterprise; customer acceptance and adoption of the platform; the Company's ability to compete effectively in the AI-powered analytics market; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technology; cybersecurity risks and data privacy concerns; the Company's dependence on key personnel; general economic conditions and their impact on customer spending; and regulatory developments affecting the Company's business and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at http://www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or correct any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

