

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) has officially launched eBay Live in Canada, introducing an interactive livestream shopping experience that blends real-time bidding with curated inventory and trusted sellers.



The rollout coincides with major collectibles and fandom events across the country, including Fan Expo in Vancouver and the Collectors Supershow in Toronto, where eBay will host marquee livestream programming from February 13 to 16. Fans will also have opportunities to interact with special guests on eBay Live, including athletes Doug Gilmour and Joseph Woll.



The platform allows shoppers to purchase collectibles through live broadcasts, connect with sellers and engage with the collecting community in real time. Users can preview the livestream schedule and sign up for reminders through the eBay Live webpage.



To mark the Canadian debut, eBay will host exclusive auctions featuring two rare Pokémon and sports trading cards, each valued at thousands of dollars, starting at a $1 opening bid. The auctions will feature extended 30-second bidding windows aimed at giving more participants a chance to compete.



