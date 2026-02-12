Ryerson Holding Corporation Stockholders and Olympic Steel, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposals Related to Pending Transaction

CHICAGO and CLEVELAND, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, and Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS), a leading U.S. metals service center, announced today that the shareholders of Olympic Steel and the stockholders of Ryerson have approved the merger and the related issuance of Ryerson stock, respectively, at their respective Special Meetings. As a result, the closing of the merger is expected to occur on February 13, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions. Shares of Olympic Steel will cease trading on February 13, 2026, and following the closing, Olympic Steel will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ exchange.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, upon the closing of the transaction, Olympic Steel will merge with Ryerson on the terms set forth in the merger agreement and Olympic Steel shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.7105 shares of Ryerson common stock per share of Olympic Steel common stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 4,300 employees in approximately 106 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel (Nasdaq: ZEUS) is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and value-added processing of carbon and coated sheet, plate and coil steel products; stainless steel sheet, plate, bar and coil; aluminum sheet, plate and coil; pipe, tube, bar, valves and fittings; tin plate and metal-intensive end-use products, including stainless steel bollards; commercial, residential and industrial venting and air filtration systems; Wright® brand self-dumping hoppers; and metal canopy components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 53 facilities. For additional information, please visit https://www.olysteel.com.

