

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse Group (DBOEY.PK) Thursday reported a fourth-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of 488 million euros or 2.86 euros per share, compared to 507 million euros or 2.95 euros per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter rose 2% to 1.57 billion euros from 1.55 billion euros last year.



For the full year, profit attributable to shareholders was 2.00 billion euros or 11.65 euros per share, compared to 1.95 billion euros or 11.36 euros per share last year.



Revenues for the full year rose 3% to 6.03 billion euros from 5.83 billion euros last year.



