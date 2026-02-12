

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $603 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $581 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Zoetis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $648 million or $1.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $2.38 billion from $2.31 billion last year.



Zoetis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $603 Mln. vs. $581 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $2.38 Bln vs. $2.31 Bln last year.



Full year 2026 guidance : Revenue between $9.825 billion to $10.025 billion. Adjusted diluted EPS between $7.00 to $7.10



