Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U1) ("Planet" or the "Company") announces that further to the Company's news release dated February 11, 2026 and effective February 20, 2026, that the Company will consolidate the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of two (2) pre-consolidation Common Shares for every one (1) post-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation"). The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 727053308 and the new ISIN will be CA7270533085 for post Consolidation Shares.

The Company currently has 304,126,672 common Shares issued and outstanding, and following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 152,063,336 common Shares issued and outstanding, prior to rounding for fractional shares.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded up or down to the nearest whole Share. Any of the Company's outstanding incentive stock options, warrants, and any other convertible securities will be adjusted on the same basis (2:1) to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with their respective terms with proportionate adjustments to be made to the exercise prices.

The Company's post Consolidation Shares are expected to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on or about February 20, 2026.

Shareholders who hold their common shares through a securities broker or other intermediary and do not have common shares registered in their name will not be required to take any measures with respect to the Consolidation.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders will be required to send their respective certificates representing the pre-Consolidation Shares along with a properly executed letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Transfer Agent"), in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Additional copies of the letter of transmittal can be obtained through the Transfer Agent at 1-800-564-6253 or by e-mail to corporateactions@computershare.com. All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre-Consolidation Share certificate(s) to the Transfer Agent, will receive a post Consolidation Share certificate or Direct Registration Advice representing the post Consolidation Shares.

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

