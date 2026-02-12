

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Storage (PSA) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $456.979 million, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $564.398 million, or $3.21 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $1.215 billion from $1.177 billion last year.



Public Storage earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $456.979 Mln. vs. $564.398 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.60 vs. $3.21 last year. -Revenue: $1.215 Bln vs. $1.177 Bln last year.



