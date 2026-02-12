

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $421.306 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $72.520 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Eversource Energy reported adjusted earnings of $421.3 million or $1.12 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to $3.370 billion from $2.971 billion last year.



Eversource Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $421.306 Mln. vs. $72.520 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.12 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $3.370 Bln vs. $2.971 Bln last year.



