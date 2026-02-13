

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vale (VALE) reported a fourth quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $3.8 billion compared to a loss of $694 million, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.6 billion, an increase of 21% from a year ago. Proforma net income attributable to Vale's shareholders was $1.5 billion, up 68% from prior year. Proforma EBITDA was $4.8 billion, up 17%.



Fourth quarter net operating revenues were $11.06 billion, an increase of 9% from a year ago.



At last close, Vale was trading at $17.04, down 1.96%.



