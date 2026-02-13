

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (5B4.F) reported a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY134.972 billion, or JPY93.84 per share. This compares with JPY87.016 billion, or JPY60.50 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to JPY1.659 trillion from JPY1.551 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY134.972 Bln. vs. JPY87.016 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY93.84 vs. JPY60.50 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.659 Tn vs. JPY1.551 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 111.44 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 160.000 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News