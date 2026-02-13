

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. (NPEHF), a logistics services company, on Friday reported a sharp decline in full-year earnings, as increased other expenses and higher tax expenses weighed on bottom-line performance.



Profit before tax fell 19.5% to 41.768 billion yen from 51.885 billion yen in the previous year.



Other expenses increased sharply to 106.639 billion yen from 29.651 billion yen in the previous year.



Operating profit, however, rose to 51.481 billion yen from 49.078 billion yen.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent was 2.693 billion yen or 10.79 yen per basic share, versus a profit of 31.733 billion yen or 121.47 yen per basic share a year earlier.



Income tax expense rose significantly to 37.593 billion yen from 18.885 billion yen a year earlier.



Revenue edged down to 2.5748 trillion yen from 2.5776 trillion yen in the prior year.



For 2026, profit attributable to owners of the parent is expected to reach 60 billion yen or 247.04 yen per basic share. Revenue is forecast to grow to 2.7 trillion yen, up 4.9% compared with the prior year.



