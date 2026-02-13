

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. (NPEHF) reported earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY2.693 billion, or JPY10.79 per share. This compares with JPY31.733 billion, or JPY121.47 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to JPY2.574 trillion from JPY2.577 trillion last year.



Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY2.693 Bln. vs. JPY31.733 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY10.79 vs. JPY121.47 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.574 Tn vs. JPY2.577 Tn last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News