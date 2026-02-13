

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Terumo Corp. (TRUMY, TRUMF, 4543.T), a Japanese medical technology company, on Friday reported higher net income in the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, compared with the previous year.



For the nine months, net income attributable to the owners of the parent increased to 109.55 billion yen from 98.62 billion yen in the previous year.



Earnings per share were 74.25 yen versus 66.51 yen last year.



Operating profit jumped to 144.87 billion yen from 133.50 billion yen in the prior year.



Revenue surged to 831.56 billion yen from 772.24 billion yen in the previous year.



Further, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, revenue is projected at 1.108 trillion yen, up 6.9% year over year.



Adjusted operating profit is expected to reach 221.50 billion yen, rising 8.9%, while operating profit is forecast at 181.50 billion yen, up 15.1%.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent is projected at 136 billion yen, increasing 16.3%, with basic earnings per share estimated at 92.20 yen.



Terumo closed trading 2.87% lesser at JPY 2,010.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



