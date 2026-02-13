

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Terumo Corporation (TRUMF) announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY109.547 billion, or JPY74.25 per share. This compares with JPY98.622 billion, or JPY66.51 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to JPY831.557 billion from JPY772.235 billion last year.



Terumo Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY109.547 Bln. vs. JPY98.622 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY74.25 vs. JPY66.51 last year. -Revenue: JPY831.557 Bln vs. JPY772.235 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 92.20 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.108 T



