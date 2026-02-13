

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hoshizaki Corporation (HSHIF) revealed a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY38.148 billion, or JPY269.66 per share. This compares with JPY36.936 billion, or JPY256.86 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to JPY485.890 billion from JPY445.495 billion last year.



Hoshizaki Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY38.148 Bln. vs. JPY36.936 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY269.66 vs. JPY256.86 last year. -Revenue: JPY485.890 Bln vs. JPY445.495 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News