Freitag, 13.02.2026

WKN: 923893 | ISIN: GB0005405286 | Ticker-Symbol: HBC1
Xetra
13.02.26 | 09:52
14,580 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
HANG SENG
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,52014,56010:11
14,52014,54010:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2026 09:10 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice Location

PARIS, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 750,000,000 / EUR 1,250,000,000
Description:FRN due due 15th January 2029 / 3.75% due 15th January 2036
Offer price:100 / 99.004
Stabilising Manager:HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
