Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919622 | ISIN: FI0009007306 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TY
Frankfurt
13.02.26 | 08:12
0,548 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXEL COMPOSITES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXEL COMPOSITES OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5700,58810:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2026 09:00 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exel Composites Plc: Exel Composites Plc launches a new plan under its share-based long-term incentive program for the leadership team

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC | STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE | 13 FEBRUARY 2026 AT 10:00 AM EET

Exel Composites Plc launches a new plan under its share-based long-term incentive program for the leadership team

The Board of Directors of Exel Composites Plc has decided to launch a new plan under its share-based long-term incentive program 2025-2027 for the leadership team of the company. The objective of the program is to align the interests of the leadership with those of the company's shareholders and, thus, to promote shareholder value creation in the long term, to commit the leadership to achieving the strategic targets of the company and to retain the company's key individuals.

The performance targets applied to the plan commencing in 2026 are total shareholder return (TSR) of Exel Composites' share and progress of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Potential share rewards will be paid annually, provided that the performance targets are achieved and the continuous employment condition is met, and with lock-in applied until spring 2028. The potential reward will be paid partly in listed Exel Composites shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion of the reward is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward to the participant.

The Board of Directors will invite the company's leadership as eligible to participate in the 2026 plan. The Board of Directors may nominate additional participants to this plan within the maximum limits of the plan set out below. If the performance targets set for the 2026 plan are fully achieved, the aggregate value of the 2026 plan, estimated based on the volume-weighted average share price on the trading day preceding this release, is approximately EUR 1.1 million including also the proportion to be paid in cash, which corresponds to approximately 1,900,000 shares.

Additional information

Lauri Haavisto, Director, Investor Relations
investor@exelcomposites.com
+358 20 754 1214

Exel Composites in brief

Exel Composites is one of the largest manufacturers of composite profiles and tubes made with pultrusion and pullwinding technologies and a pultrusion technology forerunner in the global composite market. Our forward-thinking composite solutions made with continuous manufacturing technologies serve customers in a wide range of industries around the world. You can find our products used in applications in diverse industrial sectors such as wind power, transportation and building and infrastructure.

Our R&D expertise, collaborative approach and global footprint set us apart from our competition. Our composite solutions help customers save resources, reduce products' weight, improve performance and energy efficiency, and decrease total lifetime costs. We want to be the first choice for sustainable composite solutions globally.

Headquartered in Finland, Exel Composites employs over 600 forward-thinking professionals around the world and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. To find out more about our offering and company please visit www.exelcomposites.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.