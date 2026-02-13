Exel Composites Plc: Exel Composites Plc launches a new plan under its share-based long-term incentive program for the leadership team

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC | STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE | 13 FEBRUARY 2026 AT 10:00 AM EET

Exel Composites Plc launches a new plan under its share-based long-term incentive program for the leadership team

The Board of Directors of Exel Composites Plc has decided to launch a new plan under its share-based long-term incentive program 2025-2027 for the leadership team of the company. The objective of the program is to align the interests of the leadership with those of the company's shareholders and, thus, to promote shareholder value creation in the long term, to commit the leadership to achieving the strategic targets of the company and to retain the company's key individuals.

The performance targets applied to the plan commencing in 2026 are total shareholder return (TSR) of Exel Composites' share and progress of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Potential share rewards will be paid annually, provided that the performance targets are achieved and the continuous employment condition is met, and with lock-in applied until spring 2028. The potential reward will be paid partly in listed Exel Composites shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion of the reward is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward to the participant.

The Board of Directors will invite the company's leadership as eligible to participate in the 2026 plan. The Board of Directors may nominate additional participants to this plan within the maximum limits of the plan set out below. If the performance targets set for the 2026 plan are fully achieved, the aggregate value of the 2026 plan, estimated based on the volume-weighted average share price on the trading day preceding this release, is approximately EUR 1.1 million including also the proportion to be paid in cash, which corresponds to approximately 1,900,000 shares.

