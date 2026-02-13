Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
WKN: 919622 | ISIN: FI0009007306 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TY
Frankfurt
13.02.26 | 08:12
0,548 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2026 08:30 Uhr
Exel Composites Plc: Inside information: Exel Composites Plc plans a reverse split

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC | INSIDE INFORMATION | 13 FEBRUARY 2026 AT 9:30 AM EET

Inside information: Exel Composites Plc plans a reverse split

Exel Composites Plc plans to reduce the number of shares in the company by combining each 15 shares in the company into one (1) share (a so-called reverse split). The company's Board of Directors proposes the reverse split to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 26 March 2026. The reverse split requires a decision by the General Meeting. The full proposal of the company's Board of Directors is included in the notice to the Annual General Meeting published today.

The purpose of the reverse split is to improve the conditions for trading in the shares by increasing the value of each share and to enhance the efficiency of share price formation. The Board of Directors therefore considers that the reverse share split is in the interests of the company and all its shareholders and that there are therefore serious financial reasons for the reverse share split and the related redemption of shares.

Exel Composites Plc
Board of Directors

Additional information

Lauri Haavisto, Director, Investor Relations
investor@exelcomposites.com
+358 20 754 1214

About Exel Composites

Exel Composites is one of the largest manufacturers of composite profiles and tubes made with pultrusion and pullwinding technologies and a pultrusion technology forerunner in the global composite market. Our forward-thinking composite solutions made with continuous manufacturing technologies serve customers in a wide range of industries around the world. You can find our products used in applications in diverse industrial sectors such as wind power, transportation and building and infrastructure.

Our R&D expertise, collaborative approach and global footprint set us apart from our competition. Our composite solutions help customers save resources, reduce products' weight, improve performance and energy efficiency, and decrease total lifetime costs. We want to be the first choice for sustainable composite solutions globally.

Headquartered in Finland, Exel Composites employs over 600 forward-thinking professionals around the world and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. To find out more about our offering and company please visit www.exelcomposites.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
