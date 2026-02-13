Exel Composites Plc: Inside information: Exel Composites Plc plans a reverse split

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC | INSIDE INFORMATION | 13 FEBRUARY 2026 AT 9:30 AM EET

Inside information: Exel Composites Plc plans a reverse split

Exel Composites Plc plans to reduce the number of shares in the company by combining each 15 shares in the company into one (1) share (a so-called reverse split). The company's Board of Directors proposes the reverse split to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 26 March 2026. The reverse split requires a decision by the General Meeting. The full proposal of the company's Board of Directors is included in the notice to the Annual General Meeting published today.

The purpose of the reverse split is to improve the conditions for trading in the shares by increasing the value of each share and to enhance the efficiency of share price formation. The Board of Directors therefore considers that the reverse share split is in the interests of the company and all its shareholders and that there are therefore serious financial reasons for the reverse share split and the related redemption of shares.

Exel Composites Plc

Board of Directors

Additional information

Lauri Haavisto, Director, Investor Relations

investor@exelcomposites.com

+358 20 754 1214

