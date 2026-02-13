Exel Composites Plc: Exel Composites Plc financial statements release Q1-Q4 2025: Order intake nearly tripled in Q4 and operating profit more than doubled in 2025 as Exel prepares to enter growth phase

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC | FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE | 13 FEBRUARY 2026 AT 9.00 AM EET

Order intake nearly tripled in Q4 and operating profit more than doubled in 2025 as Exel prepares to enter growth phase

This release is a summary of Exel Composites' Financial Statements Release Q1-Q4 2025. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file. It is also available on the company's website at https://investors.exelcomposites.com

October-December 2025 in brief

? Order intake increased by 173.2% to EUR 78.7 million (Q4 2024: 28.8)

? Revenue increased by 15.7% to EUR 29.0 million (25.1)

? Operating profit was EUR 0.9 million (-4.1) and operating profit margin 3.1% (-16.3%)

? Adjusted operating profit increased to EUR 0.9 million (0.2) and adjusted operating profit margin was 3.1% (0.7%)

? Earnings per share was EUR 0.00 (-0.03)

January-December 2025 in brief

? Order intake increased by 60.8% to EUR 168.6 million (Q1-Q4 2024: 104.9)

? Revenue increased by 3.6% to EUR 103.2 million (99.6)

? Operating profit was EUR 2.2 million (-2.9) and operating profit margin 2.1% (-2.9%)

? Adjusted operating profit increased significantly to EUR 3.6 million (1.7) and adjusted operating profit margin was 3.5% (1.7%)

? Earnings per share was EUR -0.05 (-0.07)

Guidance for the full year 2026

Exel Composites expects revenue and adjusted operating profit to increase significantly in 2026 compared to 2025, with a stronger contribution in the second half of the year. This is based on the timing of order backlog conversion, driven by customer call-offs and project schedules.

Dividend proposal

The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be paid for 2025 based on the adopted financial statements for the financial year ended on 31 December 2025. (No dividend was paid for 2024.)

President and CEO Paul Sohlberg

2025 was a strong year for Exel, capped by an exceptional fourth quarter that positions us well for 2026. We strengthened customer engagement and execution readiness, and that work showed clearly by year-end in a much stronger order book, higher utilization across our remaining factories, and a significant improvement in profitability.

Market conditions remained supportive in our key customer industries, and we performed well through disciplined delivery of our strategy. Sales activity was particularly strong in Energy, driven by long-term investments in transmission and distribution. We also saw healthy conditions in Transportation and in Buildings and Infrastructure, where customers advanced projects and order intake remained active. As a result, we achieved record order intake and a record-high order backlog in the customer industries we prioritize.

Activity in Defense also remained solid, supported by demand for our camouflage netting support telescoping poles. These lightweight composite solutions are designed for rapid setup and repeated use in harsh environments.

Our order intake was exceptionally strong, both in Q4 at EUR 78.7 million (Q4 2024: EUR 28.8 million) and for the full year at EUR 168.6 million (104.9). Order backlog at the end of the period increased substantially, up 189% year-on-year to EUR 98.7 million (34.2). Revenue in Q4 was EUR 29.0 million (25.1) and for the full year EUR 103.2 million (99.6), representing year-on-year growth of 15.7% and 3.6%, respectively.

This commercial momentum, together with continued operational improvements, translated into a clear step-up in profitability. Adjusted operating profit in Q4 was EUR 0.9 million (0.2), corresponding to an adjusted operating profit margin of 3.1% (0.7%). For the full year, adjusted operating profit more than doubled to EUR 3.6 million (1.7), corresponding to a margin of 3.5% (1.7%).

Operating profit for the full year was positive at EUR 2.2 million, including a non-recurring positive impact of EUR 1.6 million from the UK factory building sale and closure-related costs related to completing the Belgium site closure.

Cash flow for the quarter was strong. Cash flow from operations was positive at EUR 4.7 million and from investing activities EUR 1.1 million, supported by working capital related improvements and the aforementioned UK property sale. Cash flow for the year was EUR -2.0 million due to preparation and investments for the planned growth.

Delivering on strategy, securing long-term growth

2025 was about delivering on our strategy. We advanced through the stability and profitability phase while building a materially stronger order backlog, improving visibility and reinforcing our readiness for the next phase of growth. We reached this inflection point in Q4, converting commercial momentum into tangible long-term commitments.

During the quarter, we signed two multi-year frame agreements in composite conductor cores with De Angeli Prodotti and Tratos, totaling a minimum volume commitment of EUR 47 million for 2026-2029. Frame agreements give Exel's customers planning certainty through secured capacity and predictable delivery from a trusted partner. For Exel, they improve visibility and production planning, supporting stable utilization and confident investment as we scale.

The ramp-up in India progressed well in Q4, with commercial deliveries continuing and volumes scaling in a controlled way. Industrial Solutions' revenue increased by 49.4% year-on-year, with quality and delivery performance remaining the non-negotiables. In parallel, we worked closely with customers to conclude production in Belgium and continue supply from our other Exel factories, with quality and on-time delivery as the first priorities.

Guidance for 2026

Exel Composites expects revenue and adjusted operating profit to increase significantly in 2026 compared to 2025, with a stronger contribution in the second half of the year. This is based on the timing of order backlog conversion, driven by customer call-offs and project schedules.

Looking ahead with momentum

As we start 2026, we remain close to customers and continue to see opportunities progress in our pipeline. While timing varies case by case, structural drivers in our focus areas remain supportive, including sustainability, urbanization and grid investments tied to the energy transition.

Our focus is to deepen customer partnerships, grow the order book in our strategic industries, and deliver reliably as volumes scale, staying disciplined and selective in how we convert growth into profitable deliveries.

I would like to thank our customers for their trust, our partners for their collaboration, and the entire Exel team for the focus and commitment shown throughout 2025. I also appreciate the continued support of our shareholders as we build Exel into a stronger, more scalable and sustainably profitable company.

Consolidated key figures

Q4 Q4 Change Q1-Q4 Q1-Q4 Change EUR thousand unless otherwise indicated 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % Revenue 29,013 25,074 15.7 103,194 99,614 3.6 Operating profit 890 -4,077 121.8 2,212 -2,853 177.5 % of revenue 3.1 -16.3 2.1 -2.9 Adjusted operating profit 1) 889 177 401.5 3,628 1,704 112.9 % of revenue 3.1 0.7 3.5 1.7 EBITDA 2,046 -1,453 240.8 7,133 4,246 68.0 Adjusted EBITDA 1) 2,046 1,623 26.0 8,548 7,624 12 Profit before tax -134 -2,237 94.0 -5,736 -3,778 -51.8 Profit for the period -432 -3,178 86.4 -6,073 -5,027 -20.8 Profit for the period excluding non-controlling interest -366 -3,064 88.0 -5,490 -4,663 -17.7 % of revenue -1.3 -12.2 -5.3 -4.7 Shareholders' equity 28,092 32,337 -13.1 28,092 32,337 -13.1 Interest-bearing liabilities 34,370 30,414 13.0 34,370 30,414 13.0 Cash and cash equivalents 11,942 10,904 9.5 11,942 10,904 9.5 Net interest-bearing liabilities 22,428 19,509 15.0 22,428 19,509 15.0 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 2) 2.6 2.6 2.3 2.6 2.6 2.3 Capital employed 62,461 62,751 -0.5 62,461 62,751 -0.5 Return on equity, % -6.1 -36.8 83.4 -20.1 -20.1 0.0 Return on capital employed, % 5.8 -24.8 123.2 3.6 -4.3 184.4 Equity ratio, % 32.2 36.8 -12.5 32.2 36.8 -12.5 Net gearing, % 79.8 60.3 32.3 79.8 60.3 32.3 Net cash flow from operating activities 4,747 1,895 150.5 -963 581 -265.6 Net cash flow from investing activities 1,149 -1,037 -210.8 -1,045 -2,595 -59.7 Capital expenditure 680 925 -26.5 3,133 2,658 17.9 % of revenue 2.3 3.7 3.0 2.7 Research and development costs 977 920 6.1 3,792 3,738 1.5 % of revenue 3.4 3.7 3.7 3.8 Order intake 78,712 28,811 173.2 168,627 104,872 60.8 Order backlog 98,719 34,177 188.8 98,719 34,177 188.8 Earnings per share, diluted and undiluted, EUR 0.00 -0.03 88.0 -0.05 -0.07 29.1 Equity per share, EUR 0.26 0.30 -10.89 0.26 0.49 -46.60 Average share price, EUR 0.40 0.31 26.74 0.37 0.40 -7.50 Average number of shares, diluted and undiluted, 1,000 shares 3) 105,559 106,085 0 105,810 63,729 66 Employees, average 653 638 2.4 632 632 0.0 Employees, end of period 667 637 4.7 667 637 4.7

1) Excluding material items affecting comparability, such as restructuring costs, impairment losses and reversals, and costs related to planned or realized business acquisitions or disposals 2) Last 12 months' adjusted EBITDA 3) Exel's rights issue completed in June 2024 increased the total number of shares from 11,896,843 to 106,728,395. Average number of shares excludes shares held by the company.

Revenue by business unit

Q4 Q4 Change Q1-Q4 Q1-Q4 Change EUR thousand 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % Engineered Solutions BU 22,928 20,998 9.2 83,869 82,485 1.7 Industrial Solutions BU 6,080 4,069 49.4 19,308 17,109 12.8 Other 5 7 -32.3 17 19 -8.2 Total 29,013 25,074 15.7 103,194 99,614 3.6

Revenue by customer industry

Q4 Q4 Change Q1-Q4 Q1-Q4 Change EUR thousand 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % Buildings and infrastructure 6,507 5,331 22.1 21,348 21,502 -0.7 Industrial 3,081 4,184 -26.4 13,898 15,588 -10.8 Energy 7,537 6,110 23.4 23,128 20,923 10.5 Transportation 5,287 4,421 19.6 19,585 17,391 12.6 Other 6,601 5,028 31.3 25,235 24,210 4.2 Total 29,013 25,074 15.7 103,194 99,614 3.6

Vantaa, 13 February 2026

Exel Composites Plc

Board of Directors

Additional information

Lauri Haavisto, Director, Investor Relations

investor@exelcomposites.com

+358 20 754 1214

