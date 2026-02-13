Alligo AB: Alligo Year-end Report 2025 - Increased cash flow, improved profit and organic growth

Fourth quarter highlights

Revenue increased by 2.7 per cent to MSEK 2,660 (2,589). Organic growth was 0.5 per cent.

Gross margin increased to 41.8 per cent (41.1).

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 239 (214), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 9.0 per cent (8.3).

Operating profit increased to MSEK 202 (178) and the operating margin increased to 7.6 per cent (6.9).

Operating profit was charged with items affecting comparability of MSEK -18 (-19).

Operating profit was charged with items affecting comparability of MSEK -18 (-19). Profit amounted to MSEK 123 (109).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.36¹ (2.12¹).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 538 (438).

Full year highlights

Revenue increased by 2.3 per cent to MSEK 9,551 (9,333). Organic growth was -2.2 per cent.

Gross margin increased to 41.1 per cent (40.7).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 615 (601), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.4 per cent (6.4).

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 471 (505) and the operating margin was 4.9 per cent (5.4).

Operating profit was charged with items affecting comparability of MSEK -70 (-33).

Operating profit was charged with items affecting comparability of MSEK -70 (-33). Profit amounted to MSEK 269 (279).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.21¹ (5.47¹).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 798 (952).

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend for 2025 of SEK 2.20 per share (2.00).

1) Before and after dilution.

Significant events during the fourth quarter

Clein Ullenvik informed the Board of Directors in October that he is leaving his position as Group President and CEO in 2026, but will remain in the role until a successor is in place. The recruitment of a successor is under way.

On 3 November, Alligo acquired 70 per cent of the shares in the Group's first product media company in Norway, Respond Profilering & Firmagaver AS. Together with its partly owned subsidiaries, the company generates annual revenue of approximately MNOK 81 and has 17 employees.

Events after the end of the period

The Board of Directors has decided to appoint the company's CFO, Irene Wisenborn Bellander, as Deputy CEO. Irene is also remaining in her role as CFO.

In February 2026, the business was refinanced and the credit facility with Handelsbanken was increased by MSEK 500 to a total of MSEK 3,100. The new facility runs until February 2029, with the option to extend twice for one year at a time.

Alligo was awarded Platinum by EcoVadis, one of the world's leading platforms for corporate sustainability assessments. The distinction places Alligo within the top 1 percent of all evaluated companies.

Comments from the CEO

"Stabilised demand on the market enabled organic growth during the quarter."

"The strong cash flow and positive profit trend during the fourth quarter reduced the ratio of net operational liabilities to adjusted EBITDA from 3.1 to 2.5 at the end of the year."

"We are seeing some early signs of an upturn in the economy and if demand remains stable, Alligo will have good opportunities for organic growth and a positive profit trend that will enable us to move towards and ultimately achieve our financial targets."

Presentation of the year-end report 2025

Alligo publishes its year-end report 2025 on Friday, 13 February 2026, at 08:00 a.m. CEST. In conjunction with this, Alligo is pleased to issue this invitation to a webcast conference call in which Group President & CEO Clein Johansson Ullenvik and CFO & Deputy CEO Irene Wisenborn Bellander will present the report and answer any subsequent questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Date and time: Friday, 13 February 2026 at 11:00 a.m. CEST

Web link: https://www.alligo.com/en/report/q4-2025/

Telephone conference: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI66b8b254590f43438fa2cff249f543a6

To participate in the conference call, you need to register via the link above before the conference starts. When you register, you will receive a phone number and a personal code.

For further information, please contact:

Clein Ullenvik, CEO & President

Irene Wisenborn Bellander, CFO & Deputy CEO

Phone +46 8 712 00 00

ir@alligo.com

This information is information that Alligo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-13 08:00 CET.

About Alligo

Alligo is a leading player in workwear, personal protection, tools and consumables in the Nordics. Sales mainly take place through the concept brands Swedol in Sweden and Tools in Norway and Finland, via stores, field sales and telesales, digital sales and on-site service. Alligo also has non-integrated businesses in selected product and technology areas, such as product media, welding and batteries which operate stores under their own brands. The group has around 2,500 employees and a turnover of around SEK 9.5 billion per year. Alligo AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more at alligo.com