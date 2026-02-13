Anzeige
13.02.2026 09:50 Uhr
Avio S.p.A.: The New Ariane 64 with 4 P120C Boosters Successfully Launches Amazon Leo Satellites

COLLEFERRO, IT / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / The European launcher Ariane 6 successfully completed its flight from French Guiana, placing 32 satellites into orbit.

For the first time, the rocket used four P120C solid-propellant boosters, developed by Europropulsion - a joint venture between Avio and ArianeGroup - which operated flawlessly for about 134 seconds.
The four-booster configuration allows Ariane 6 to double its performance compared to the two-booster version, marking an important step forward for the European space program.

A more powerful version of the booster, the P160C, has been successfully qualified and will be used for the upcoming missions. Avio also contributes to the launcher with the production of the liquid oxygen turbopump for the Vulcain 2.1 engine, which powers the main stage of Ariane 6.

***

Avio is a leading international group engaged in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion systems. The experience and know-how built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting-edge of the space launcher sector and defense program. Avio is present in Italy, France, United States and French Guiana, employing more than 1,500 highly qualified personnel. Avio is the prime contractor for the Vega program and a sub-contractor for the Ariane program, as well as a leading solid rocket motor subcontractor for the design and manufacturing of major European tactical missile programs.

For further information

Media Relations contacts:
francesco.delorenzo@avio.com

Investor Relations contacts:
nevio.quattrin@avio.com

SOURCE: Avio S.p.A.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/the-new-ariane-64-with-4-p120c-boosters-successfully-launches-amazon-leo-sate-1137533

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.