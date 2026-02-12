Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
WKN: 853707 | ISIN: US2600031080 | Ticker-Symbol: DOV
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 22:55 Uhr
24 Leser
Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 (fifty-two cents) per share, payable on March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 27, 2026.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Jack Dickens

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President - Investor Relations

Vice President - Communications

(630) 743-2566

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

© 2026 PR Newswire
