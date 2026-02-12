Agnico Eagle Mines Limited: Agnico Eagle Provides An Update On 2025 Exploration Results And 2026 Exploration Plans - Year Over Year Mineral Reserves Increase 2% To 55.4 Moz; Indicated Mineral Resources Increase 10% To 47.1 Moz And Inferred ...

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSX:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on year-end 2025 mineral reserves and mineral resources, exploration activities at mine sites and select advanced projects in 2025, and the Company's exploration plans and guidance for 2026. The Company's exploration focus remains on extending mine life at existing operations, testing near-mine opportunities and advancing key value driver projects.

"I would like to congratulate our exploration team for their performance in 2025 in terms of safety, productivity and cost control with an average of 120 diamond drill rigs in operation drilling 1.4 million metres of core. The exploration program continued to yield exciting results at our mines and key pipeline projects, which drove an increase in our mineral reserves and in our measured, indicated and inferred mineral resources primarily from additions at Detour Lake, Odyssey and Hope Bay," said Guy Gosselin, Agnico Eagle's Executive Vice-President, Exploration. "The success of our 2025 exploration program reinforces our view that we have built the strongest project pipeline in the Company's history, with exceptional exploration upside-arguably the best in the gold mining sector," added Mr. Gosselin.

Highlights from 2025 include:

Gold mineral reserves increase to record level - Year-end 2025 gold mineral reserves increased by 2.1% to 55.4 million ounces of gold (1,330 million tonnes grading 1.30 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold). The year-over-year increase in mineral reserves is due to a combination of mineral reserve replacement from operating mines and the initial declaration of mineral reserves at the Marban deposit in Malartic. At year-end 2025, measured and indicated mineral resources were up 9.6% to 47.1 million ounces (1,200 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t gold) and inferred mineral resources were up 15.5% to 41.8 million ounces (522 million tonnes grading 2.49 g/t gold)

- Year-end 2025 gold mineral reserves increased by 2.1% to 55.4 million ounces of gold (1,330 million tonnes grading 1.30 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold). The year-over-year increase in mineral reserves is due to a combination of mineral reserve replacement from operating mines and the initial declaration of mineral reserves at the Marban deposit in Malartic. At year-end 2025, measured and indicated mineral resources were up 9.6% to 47.1 million ounces (1,200 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t gold) and inferred mineral resources were up 15.5% to 41.8 million ounces (522 million tonnes grading 2.49 g/t gold) Detour Lake - The Company's exploration program continued to de-risk the Detour Lake underground project in the western plunge of the main orebody hosting the producing open pits. Conversion drilling further increased underground indicated mineral resources below the resources open pit to 3.47 million ounces of gold (52.9 million tonnes grading 2.04 g/t gold) at year-end while exploration drilling below and to the west of the open pit increased underground inferred mineral resources to 3.88 million ounces of gold (59.6 million tonnes grading 2.03 g/t gold) at year-end

- The Company's exploration program continued to de-risk the Detour Lake underground project in the western plunge of the main orebody hosting the producing open pits. Conversion drilling further increased underground indicated mineral resources below the resources open pit to 3.47 million ounces of gold (52.9 million tonnes grading 2.04 g/t gold) at year-end while exploration drilling below and to the west of the open pit increased underground inferred mineral resources to 3.88 million ounces of gold (59.6 million tonnes grading 2.03 g/t gold) at year-end Odyssey - Inferred mineral resources increased by 62% (2.8 million ounces of gold) year over year at the East Gouldie deposit to 7.4 million ounces of gold (94.3 million tonnes grading 2.43 g/t gold), including the Eclipse zone. The Odyssey mine now hosts a total of 6.03 million ounces of gold in proven and probable mineral reserves (59.7 million tonnes grading 3.14 g/t gold), 3.4 million ounces of gold in measured and indicated mineral resources (57.8 million tonnes grading 1.85 g/t gold) and 12.7 million ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources (177.7 million tonnes grading 2.21 g/t gold)

- Inferred mineral resources increased by 62% (2.8 million ounces of gold) year over year at the East Gouldie deposit to 7.4 million ounces of gold (94.3 million tonnes grading 2.43 g/t gold), including the Eclipse zone. The Odyssey mine now hosts a total of 6.03 million ounces of gold in proven and probable mineral reserves (59.7 million tonnes grading 3.14 g/t gold), 3.4 million ounces of gold in measured and indicated mineral resources (57.8 million tonnes grading 1.85 g/t gold) and 12.7 million ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources (177.7 million tonnes grading 2.21 g/t gold) Marban - As part of the "fill-the-mill" strategy at Canadian Malartic, a technical evaluation was completed at the Marban deposit during the fourth quarter of 2025 that updated the probable mineral reserves to 1.58 million ounces of gold (51.6 million tonnes grading 0.95 g/t gold) at December 31, 2025. This is the first declaration of mineral reserves by the Company at Marban since the acquisition of O3 Mining Inc., which includes the Marban deposit, in March 2025

- As part of the "fill-the-mill" strategy at Canadian Malartic, a technical evaluation was completed at the Marban deposit during the fourth quarter of 2025 that updated the probable mineral reserves to 1.58 million ounces of gold (51.6 million tonnes grading 0.95 g/t gold) at December 31, 2025. This is the first declaration of mineral reserves by the Company at Marban since the acquisition of O3 Mining Inc., which includes the Marban deposit, in March 2025 Hope Bay - Exploration drilling in 2025 totalled 131,208 metres and focused mainly on mineral resource expansion of the Madrid deposit following the exploration success at the Patch 7 zone during 2024 and 2025. The Patch 7 zone now hosts 1.0 million ounces of gold in indicated mineral resources (4.5 million tonnes grading 6.77 g/t gold) while inferred mineral resources have increased by 123% to 1.7 million ounces of gold (8.0 million tonnes grading 6.57 g/t gold)

- Exploration drilling in 2025 totalled 131,208 metres and focused mainly on mineral resource expansion of the Madrid deposit following the exploration success at the Patch 7 zone during 2024 and 2025. The Patch 7 zone now hosts 1.0 million ounces of gold in indicated mineral resources (4.5 million tonnes grading 6.77 g/t gold) while inferred mineral resources have increased by 123% to 1.7 million ounces of gold (8.0 million tonnes grading 6.57 g/t gold) Exploration guidance - In 2026, the Company's total exploration expenditures and project expenses are expected to be between $565 million and $635 million, with a mid-point of $600 million. This includes approximately $384 million for capitalized and expensed exploration, and approximately $216 million for advanced exploration project expenses, studies, and other corporate development activities. The Company's exploration focus remains on extending mine life at existing operations, testing near-mine opportunities and advancing key value driver projects. Priorities for 2026 include continued drilling of the Detour Lake underground project, assessing the full potential of the Canadian Malartic property, supporting regional synergies in Abitibi and exploring Hope Bay

GOLD MINERAL RESERVES

As at December 31, 2025, the Company's proven and probable mineral reserve estimate totalled 55.4 million ounces of gold (1,330 million tonnes grading 1.30 g/t gold). This represents a 2.1% (1.16 million ounce) increase in contained ounces of gold compared to the proven and probable mineral reserve estimate of 54.3 million ounces of gold (1,277 million tonnes grading 1.32 g/t gold) at year-end 2024 (see the Company's news release dated February 13, 2025 for details regarding the Company's December 31, 2024 proven and probable mineral reserve estimate).

The increase in mineral reserves at December 31, 2025 is the result of the replacement of 3.0 million ounces of gold mined from operating assets, including Odyssey, Meliadine, LaRonde, Goldex, Fosterville and Macassa, combined with the acquisition of the Marban project, where initial mineral reserves were declared at year-end 2025.

A technical evaluation of the Marban deposit completed during the fourth quarter of 2025 resulted in new probable mineral reserves of 1.58 million ounces of gold (51.6 million tonnes grading 0.95 g/t gold) at December 31, 2025. The progress in mineral reserve development at Marban is the result of efforts by the Company to leverage regional synergies following the recent transactions to consolidate the Malartic camp at Canadian Malartic and advance the "fill-the-mill" strategy.

Mineral reserves were calculated using a gold price of $1,600 per ounce for most operating assets, with exceptions that include Detour Lake open pit using $1,500 per ounce; Amaruq and Pinos Altos using $2,000 per ounce; and variable assumptions for some other pipeline projects, including Marban and Wasamac using $1,650 per ounce. For detailed mineral reserves and mineral resources ("MRMR") data, including the economic parameters used to estimate the mineral reserves and mineral resources and by-product silver, copper and zinc at mines and advanced projects, see "Detailed Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Data (as at December 31, 2025)" and "Assumptions used for the December 31, 2025 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reported by the Company" below.

The ore extracted from the Company's mines in 2025 contained 3.74 million ounces of in-situ gold (65.5 million tonnes grading 1.78 g/t gold).

The Company's gold mineral reserves as at December 31, 2025 are set out in the table below, and are compared with the gold mineral reserves as at December 31, 2024. Data in this table and certain other data in this news release have been rounded to the nearest thousand and discrepancies in total amounts are due to rounding.



Proven & Probable Gold Mineral Reserve (000s oz)

Average Mineral Reserve Gold Grade (g/t)



Operation / Project 2025 2024* Change

2025 2024* Change



LaRonde mine 1,959 2,081 -122

5.73 6.03 -0.30



LaRonde Zone 5 889 659 230

2.09 2.21 -0.12



LaRonde Total 2,848 2,740 -108

3.72 4.26 -0.54



Canadian Malartic mine 1,449 1,944 -495

0.77 0.81 -0.04



Marban deposit 1,577 n/a n/a

0.95 n/a n/a



Odyssey deposit 327 317 10

2.12 2.27 -0.14



East Gouldie 5,699 5,236 463

3.23 3.37 -0.15



Canadian Malartic Total 9,052 7,497 1,555

1.66 1.83 -0.17



Goldex 786 789 -2

1.60 1.57 0.02



Akasaba West 112 138 -26

0.92 0.90 0.03



Wasamac 1,377 1,377 -

2.90 2.90 -



Detour Lake (at or above 0.5 g/t) 14,954 15,636 -682

0.93 0.93 -



Detour Lake (below 0.5 g/t) 3,621 3,415 206

0.38 0.39 (0.01)



Detour Lake Total 18,575 19,051 -476

0.72 0.75 -0.02



Macassa 1,883 1,829 54

8.84 10.50 -1.66



Macassa Near Surface 10 12 -1

3.84 5.31 -1.47



AK deposit 306 233 73

4.53 4.71 -0.19



Macassa Total 2,200 2,074 125

7.77 9.18 -1.42



Upper Beaver 2,768 2,768 -

3.71 3.71 -



Hammond Reef 3,323 3,323 -

0.84 0.84 -



Amaruq 1,454 1,609 -155

2.55 3.36 -0.81



Meadowbank Total 1,454 1,609 -155

2.55 3.36 -0.81



Meliadine 3,622 3,365 257

5.10 5.29 -0.19



Hope Bay 3,396 3,398 -2

6.53 6.52 0.01



Fosterville 1,670 1,650 20

4.99 5.37 -0.38



Kittila 3,319 3,400 -81

4.17 4.16 0.01



Pinos Altos 269 433 -164

1.80 1.94 -0.14



San Nicolás (50%)** 672 672 -

0.40 0.40 -



Total Mineral Reserves 55,442 54,284 1,158

1.30 1.32 -0.03





* See the Company's news release dated February 13, 2025 for details regarding the metal price and currency assumptions for the Company's December 31, 2024 proven and probable mineral reserve estimate. ** Agnico Eagle has committed to earn-in to a 50% interest in San Nicolás, which will be contributed as study and development costs are incurred and, accordingly, Agnico Eagle's share of the reported MRMR at San Nicolás is reported at a 50% level.

The Company estimates that at a gold price 10% higher than the assumed gold price (leaving other assumptions unchanged), there would be an approximate 9.0% increase in the gold contained in proven and probable mineral reserves. Conversely, the Company estimates that at a gold price 10% lower than the assumed gold price (leaving other assumptions unchanged), there would be an approximate 8.7% decrease in the gold contained in proven and probable mineral reserves.

GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES

As at December 31, 2025, the Company's measured and indicated mineral resource estimate totalled a record 47.1 million ounces of gold (1,200 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t gold). This represents a 9.6% (4.1 million ounce) increase in contained ounces of gold and a 7% increase in grade compared to the measured and indicated mineral resource estimate at year-end 2024 (see the Company's news release dated February 13, 2025 for details regarding the Company's December 31, 2024 measured and indicated mineral resource estimate).

The year-over-year increase in measured and indicated mineral resources is primarily due to the conversion of inferred mineral resources into measured and indicated mineral resources at Detour Lake underground, LaRonde Zone 5 ("LZ5") and Meliadine and to gold price-related revisions, partially offset by the upgrade of mineral resources to mineral reserves at Meliadine, Macassa, LZ5 and Fosterville.

At Detour Lake, the Company continued to convert inferred mineral resources into indicated mineral resources resulting in the addition of 1.9 million ounces of gold in measured and indicated mineral resources, which totalled 17.2 million ounces of gold (675 million tonnes grading 0.79 g/t gold) at year-end.

As at December 31, 2025, the Company's inferred mineral resource estimate totalled a record 41.8 million ounces of gold (522 million tonnes grading 2.49 g/t gold). This represents a 15.5% (5.6 million ounces of gold) increase in contained ounces of gold compared to the inferred mineral resource estimate a year earlier (see the news release dated February 13, 2025 for details regarding the Company's December 31, 2024 inferred mineral resource estimate).

The year-over-year increase in inferred mineral resources is primarily due to exploration drilling success at East Gouldie, Hope Bay and Detour Lake underground. The grade of the inferred mineral resources at year-end 2025 remained unchanged at 2.49 g/t gold compared to the prior year.

At the East Gouldie deposit, inferred mineral resources increased by 62% (2.8 million ounces of gold) year over year to 7.4 million ounces of gold (94.3 million tonnes grading 2.43 g/t gold) at year-end. In total, the Odyssey mine hosted 12.7 million ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources (177.7 million tonnes grading 2.21 g/t gold) at December 31, 2025.

At Hope Bay during 2025, continued exploration success in the Patch 7 zone at the Madrid deposit added 0.9 million ounces of gold of inferred mineral resources for a total of 1.7 million ounces of gold (8.0 million tonnes grading 6.57 g/t gold) in inferred mineral resources at the Patch 7 zone at year-end 2025 in addition to 1.0 million ounces of gold in indicated mineral resources (4.5 million tonnes grading 6.77 g/t gold). In total at Hope Bay, there were 3.2 million ounces of gold (16.9 million tonnes grading 5.98 g/t gold) in inferred mineral resources at year-end.

Mineral resources were calculated using a gold price of $2,000 per ounce for most operating assets, with exceptions that include $2,400 per ounce of gold used for Amaruq; $2,400 per ounce of gold and $28.00 per ounce of silver used for Pinos Altos; and variable assumptions for some other sites and pipeline projects. See "Assumptions used for the December 31, 2025 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reported by the Company" below for more details.

The Company's gold mineral resources as at December 31, 2025 are set out in the table below.



Measured & Indicated

Inferred

Gold Mineral Resources

Gold Mineral Resources Operation / Project Contained Gold Gold Grade

Contained Gold Gold Grade (000 oz) (g/t)

(000 oz) (g/t) LaRonde mine 746 3.59

265 6.03 LaRonde Zone 5 1,506 1.93

1,127 3.00 LaRonde Total 2,251 2.28

1,392 3.32 Canadian Malartic mine - -

118 0.73 Marban deposit 63 0.51

376 1.56 Marban regional 614 1.27

410 1.11 Odyssey deposit 236 1.63

1,445 2.23 East Malartic 2,976 1.92

3,835 1.89 East Gouldie 230 1.42

7,372 2.43 Canadian Malartic Total 4,120 1.67

13,556 2.09 Goldex 1,727 1.60

842 1.46 Akasaba West 2 0.38

50 1.60 Akasaba regional - -

318 3.24 Wasamac 667 2.19

312 2.48 Detour Lake 17,157 0.79

6,168 1.73 Detour Lake Zone 58N 534 5.80

136 4.35 Detour Lake Total 17,691 0.81

6,304 1.75 Macassa 656 6.38

1,226 7.00 Macassa Near Surface 8 4.02

40 3.99 AK deposit 17 2.53

34 3.40 Macassa Total 681 6.10

1,299 6.66 Anoki-McBean 349 2.77

107 3.84 Upper Beaver 495 2.03

391 4.12 Upper Canada 817 2.30

2,211 2.85 Hammond Reef 2,298 0.54

- - Aquarius 856 2.15

14 3.59 Holt complex 1,699 4.52

1,310 4.48 Amaruq 1,336 3.65

783 4.10 Meliadine 2,244 3.39

2,478 5.23 Hope Bay 2,217 4.61

3,246 5.98 Fosterville 1,377 3.77

1,795 4.19 Northern Territory 1,455 2.15

1,512 2.47 Kittila 2,048 2.83

977 4.62 Barsele (55%)* 176 1.27

1,005 1.98 Pinos Altos 916 2.01

93 1.87 La India 89 0.52

- - Tarachi 361 0.58

4 0.52 Chipriona 287 0.77

26 0.63 El Barqueño Gold 335 1.24

349 1.12 San Nicolás (50%)** 20 0.19

10 0.13 Santa Gertrudis 563 0.91

1,433 2.36 Total Mineral Resources 47,076 1.22

41,815 2.49

* On January 28, 2026, Agnico Eagle entered into an agreement to sell its 55% interest in the Barsele project to Goldsky Resources Corp., with the closing of the transaction expected on or prior to June 30, 2026 (see the Company's news release dated January 28, 2026). ** Agnico Eagle has committed to earn-in to a 50% interest in San Nicolás, which will be contributed as study and development costs are incurred and, accordingly, Agnico Eagle's share of the reported MRMR at San Nicolás is reported at a 50% level.

The economic parameters used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources for all properties are set out below.

Assumptions used for the December 31, 2025 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reported by the Company

Metal Price for Mineral Reserve Estimation* Gold ($/oz) Silver ($/oz) Copper ($/lb) Zinc ($/lb) $1,600 $24.00 $3.80 $1.20

*Exceptions: $1,350 per ounce of gold used for Hammond Reef; $1,500 per ounce of gold used for Detour Lake open pit; $1,650 per ounce of gold used for Wasamac and Marban; $2,000 per ounce of gold for Amaruq; $1,450 per ounce of gold and $3.75 per pound of copper used for Upper Beaver; $2,000 per ounce of gold and $27.00 per ounce of silver used for Pinos Altos; and $1,300 per ounce of gold, $20.00 per ounce of silver, $3.00 per pound of copper and $1.10 per pound of zinc used for San Nicolás.

Metal Price for Mineral Resource Estimation* Gold ($/oz) Silver ($/oz) Copper ($/lb) Zinc ($/lb) $2,000 $25.00 $4.00 $1.30

*Exceptions: $1,200 per ounce of gold used for Holt complex; $1,300 per ounce of gold used for Detour Lake Zone 58N; $1,500 per ounce of gold used for Northern Territory; $1,533 per ounce of gold used for Barsele; $1,600 per ounce of gold used for Canadian Malartic; $1,650 per ounce of gold used for La India; $1,688 per ounce of gold used for Hammond Reef, Anoki-McBean and Tarachi; $1,750 per ounce of gold used for Upper Beaver, Wasamac and Aquarius; $1,800 per ounce of gold used for Marban; $1,900 per ounce of gold used for Marban Regional and Akasaba Regional; $2,400 per ounce of gold used for Amaruq; $1,688 per ounce of gold and $25.00 per ounce of silver used for Santa Gertrudis; $1,300 per ounce of gold, $20.00 per ounce of silver, $3.00 per pound of copper and $1.10 per pound of zinc used for San Nicolás; $2,400 per ounce of gold and $28.00 per ounce of silver used for Pinos Altos.

Exchange Rates* C$ per US$1.00 MXN per US$1.00 A$ per US$1.00 € per US$1.00 C$1.34 MXN18.00 A$1.52 €0.91

*Exceptions: exchange rate of C$1.25 per US$1.00 used for Holt complex and Detour Lake Zone 58N; US$1.15 per €1.00 used for Barsele; C$1.30 per US$1.00 used for Detour Lake open pit, Detour Lake underground, Hammond Reef and Anoki-McBean; and A$1.45 per US$1.00 used for Northern Territory.

The above metal price assumptions are all below the three-year historic averages (from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2025) of approximately $2,606 per ounce of gold, $30.64 per ounce of silver, $4.32 per pound of copper and $1.26 per pound of zinc.

2026 EXPLORATION GUIDANCE

In 2026, the Company's total exploration expenditures and project expenses are expected to be between $565 million and $635 million, with a mid-point of $600 million. The total exploration expenditures include estimated capitalized exploration of $310 million and estimated exploration and corporate development expenses of $290 million, which are comprised of $195.8 million for expensed exploration and $94.2 million for project technical evaluations, technical services and other corporate expenses.

The Company's exploration focus remains on extending mine life at existing operations, testing near-mine opportunities and advancing key value driver projects. Exploration priorities for 2026 include mineral resource conversion and expansion at the Detour Lake underground project and East Gouldie at Canadian Malartic, and advancing Hope Bay.

The Company's exploration and corporate development guidance and plans for individual mines and projects for 2026 are set out below.

2026 Exploration Program and Corporate Development Guidance



















Expensed Exploration

Capitalized Exploration*







Sustaining Development



($ 000s) (000s m)

($ 000s) ($ 000s) (000s m) Quebec











LaRonde $ 12,500 23.8

$ 3,800 $ - 20.9 Canadian Malartic 17,800 69.7

3,800 22,000 166.2 Goldex 2,300 15.8

2,300 4,300 50.0 Quebec regional 11,300 38.4

- - -













Ontario











Detour Lake 2,900 10.0

- 31,300 165.0 Detour Lake Underground - -

- 7,000 35.8 Macassa - -

2,500 34,000 202.0 Upper Beaver - -

- 4,100 10.5 Ontario regional 24,500 92.3

- - -













Nunavut











Meliadine - -

8,100 13,200 98.1 Meadowbank 11,300 26.5

- 1,300 6.4 Hope Bay 29,000 70.0

- 14,400 40.0 Nunavut regional 11,200 20.0

- - -













Australia











Fosterville 18,700 63.0

2,800 12,300 49.3 Northern Territory 8,000 48.6

- - -













Europe











Kittila 6,900 24.2

6,400 7,700 77.7 Europe regional 8,100 20.8

- - -













Mexico











Pinos Altos 2,200 9.0

3,100 - 16.5 Mexico regional 19,300 22.7

- 3,800 28.5













Other regions, joint ventures and G&A 9,800 -

- - - Total Exploration Drilling $ 195,800 554.8

$ 32,800 $ 155,400 966.9













Upper Beaver - -

- 52,000 - Detour Lake underground - -

- 62,000 - Hope Bay - -

- 7,800 - Other project studies 34,700 -

- - - Total corporate development and technical services 59,500 -

- - - Total Exploration Drilling

and Project Expenses $ 290,000 554.8

$ 32,800 $ 277,200 966.9

* Capitalized exploration is a subset of capital expenditures which is a non-GAAP measure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS. See AEM Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results News Release dated February 12, 2026 under the caption "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" for a description of the composition and usefulness of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to additions to property, plant and mine development as set out in the consolidated statements of cash flows.

ABITIBI REGION - QUEBEC

CANADIAN MALARTIC

MRMR Highlights

Mineral reserves and mineral resources at the Odyssey mine continued to grow significantly in 2025, further demonstrating the high quality nature of the East Gouldie and Odyssey deposits. In total, the Odyssey mine hosted 6.0 million ounces of gold in proven and probable mineral reserves (59.7 million tonnes grading 3.14 g/t gold), 3.4 million ounces of gold in measured and indicated mineral resources (57.8 million tonnes grading 1.85 g/t gold) and 12.7 million ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources (177.7 million tonnes grading 2.21 g/t gold) at December 31, 2025. These substantial mineral reserves and mineral resources continue to support the Company's vision for Canadian Malartic to potentially expand production in the future in combination with the development of satellite orebodies in the surrounding area.

At the Odyssey deposit's Odyssey South zone and Odyssey internal zone, positive reconciliation observed in the underground production and improvements to the mineral reserve model contributed to mineral reserves replacement at the Odyssey mine reaching 90%. As a result, the mineral reserves of the Odyssey deposit totalled 0.3 million ounces of gold (4.8 million tonnes grading 2.12 g/t gold) at December 31, 2025, similar to the previous year.

At the Canadian Malartic mine, the continued positive reconciliation observed in the open pit and improvements to the mineral reserve model contributed to the addition of 115,000 ounces of gold to mineral reserves in the open pit during 2025. As a result, the mineral reserve decreased by approximately 495,000 ounces of gold while the gold production accounted for 610,000 in-situ ounces of gold.

Exploration drilling during 2025 continued to extend the limits of the East Gouldie inferred mineral resource laterally to the west and to the east. As a result, inferred mineral resources at the East Gouldie deposit (including the sub-parallel Eclipse zone) increased by 62% (2.8 million ounces of gold) year over year to 7.4 million ounces of gold (94.3 million tonnes grading 2.43 g/t gold) at December 31, 2025.

Drilling targeting the Eclipse zone in 2025 resulted in the declaration at year-end of initial inferred mineral resources of 0.6 million ounces of gold (6.7 million tonnes grading 2.74 g/t gold) for the Eclipse zone within close proximity to the planned underground infrastructure.

At the Marban deposit, located 12 kilometres northeast of the Canadian Malartic mill, a technical evaluation completed during the fourth quarter of 2025 that included pit-design optimization and lateral extension of the deposit resulted in the initial declaration by the Company of open pit probable mineral reserves of 1.58 million ounces of gold (51.6 million tonnes grading 0.95 g/t gold), 63 thousands ounces of gold in indicated mineral resources (3.9 million tonnes grading 0.51 g/t gold) and 0.4 million ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources (7.5 million tonnes grading 1.56 g/t gold) at year-end 2025. The rapid progress in mineral reserve development at Marban since its acquisition in March 2025 is the result of efforts by the Company to leverage regional synergies following the recent transactions to consolidate the Malartic camp at Canadian Malartic and advance the "fill-the-mill" strategy.

2025 Exploration Highlights

At Odyssey in 2025, exploration drilling totalled 233,754 metres supplemented by an additional 34,672 metres of drilling dedicated to regional exploration around Canadian Malartic.

Exploration drilling targeted multiple areas of the Odyssey mine, returning positive results in the eastern extension of the Odyssey South zone, the central, upper eastern, western and deeper areas of the East Gouldie deposit and in the Sheehan zone located west of the shaft.

Underground drilling in the upper eastern extension of the East Gouldie deposit was highlighted by hole UGED-071-029 intersecting 3.5 g/t gold over 19.8 metres at 1,010 metres depth, hole UGED-075-057 intersecting 4.9 g/t gold over 11.9 metres at 929 metres depth and hole UGED-095-004 intersecting 6.8 g/t gold over 9.3 metres at 990 metres depth. The results from this area of the deposit contributed to a large portion of the mineral reserves and inferred mineral resources added to East Gouldie at year-end 2025.

Selected recent drill intersections from Odyssey are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.

[Odyssey - Composite Cross and Longitudinal Sections]

2026 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $32.6 million for 190,700 metres of drilling at Canadian Malartic in 2026 with up to 20 drill rigs active at surface and underground to further assess the full potential of the Odyssey mine area and throughout the Canadian Malartic property package. The primary exploration targets remain the lateral extensions of the East Gouldie deposit and the Eclipse zone while at the Odyssey South and North zones infill drilling and the investigation of potential lateral extensions will continue. Studies are ongoing at the East Malartic deposit with the objective of converting mineral resources into mineral reserves as part of the Odyssey underground mine.

An additional $11 million for 45,000 metres of drilling will be spent in the Marban area for exploration and condemnation drilling around the Marban deposit under potential mining infrastructure, as well as for the purposes of mineral resource conversion and expansion of the Marban deposit.

LARONDE

MRMR Highlights

The LaRonde mine and LZ5 mine hosted a combined 2.8 million ounces of gold in proven and probable mineral reserves (23.8 million tonnes grading 3.72 g/t gold), 2.3 million ounces of gold in indicated mineral resources (30.7 million tonnes grading 2.28 g/t gold) and 1.4 million ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources (13.0 million tonnes grading 3.32 g/t gold) at December 31, 2025.

During 2025, positive results from conversion drilling and improvement to the mineral reserve models at LZ5 and the LaRonde mine added 110,000 ounces of gold and 296,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves, respectively, more than replacing the production of 368,000 ounces of in-situ gold at LaRonde in 2025.

Conversion drilling and metal price revisions at LZ5 and the LaRonde mine also resulted in an increase of 48% in indicated mineral resources with the addition of a combined 729,000 ounces of gold while inferred mineral resources at LaRonde increased by 12%.

2025 Exploration Highlights

Exploration drilling totalled 43,390 metres at LaRonde in 2025, divided between the LZ5 area, the Bousquet 2-Dumagami area and the main LaRonde orebody at depth. The drilling continues to convert mineral resources below the main LZ5 orebody and into Zone 3-4. East of LaRonde shaft No. 1, conversion drilling in the Dumagami area also returned positive results showing potential lateral extension of mineralization. Previously released results also show growth potential laterally and at depth in the LaRonde 3 West mine and East mine areas, and in the 20N Zinc South zone.

2026 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $16.3 million for 44,700 metres of drilling at LaRonde in 2026, including $3.7 million for 23,800 metres of expensed drilling and $3.8 million for 20,900 metres of capitalized drilling. Approximately $8.8 million of expensed exploration is budgeted in 2026 to extend the exploration drifts at levels 9 and 215 by a combined 1,000 metres this year to allow for the development of platforms for future exploration drilling programs.

GOLDEX

MRMR Highlights

Goldex, including Akasaba West, had 0.9 million contained ounces of gold in proven and probable mineral reserves (19.1 million tonnes grading 1.46 g/t gold), 1.7 million ounces of gold in measured and indicated mineral resources (33.7 million tonnes grading 1.59 g/t gold) and 0.9 million ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources (18.9 million tonnes grading 1.47 g/t gold) at December 31, 2025. The Company believes the mineral reserves are sufficient to sustain production until 2032 and provide an opportunity to test new exploration targets along under-explored trends and at depth.

In addition, Akasaba West hosted 19,451 tonnes of copper in proven and probable reserves (3.8 million tonnes grading 0.51% copper), 205 tonnes of copper in indicated mineral resources (0.1 million tonnes grading 0.16% copper) and 8,451 tonnes of copper in inferred mineral resources (1.0 million tonnes grading 0.88% copper) at December 31, 2025.

2026 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $8.9 million for 65,800 metres of drilling at Goldex in 2026, including $6.6 million on capitalized drilling that will be mainly focused on the conversion and extension of the South and Deep 2 zones. The remaining $2.3 million is for 15,800 metres of exploration drilling, including testing multiple extensional targets laterally and at depth of the main mining areas.

Additionally, a regional exploration program will drill a total of 20,000 metres on the new Alpha and Akasaba properties, which were acquired as part of the acquisition of O3 Mining. Programs include validation and conversion drilling on the Bulldog deposit, located approximately 12 kilometres east of Goldex, and validation, conversion and expansion drilling at Akasaba and Akasaba West, located 22 kilometres east of Goldex

ABITIBI REGION - ONTARIO

DETOUR LAKE

MRMR Highlights

Detour Lake hosts the Company's largest mineral reserves with 18.6 million ounces of gold (798 million tonnes grading 0.72 g/t gold) in open pit proven and probable mineral reserves at year-end 2025. A year-over-year decline in mineral reserves of 2% (0.5 million ounces of gold) is primarily due to the open pit production that extracted 771,000 ounces of in-situ gold.

During 2025, the Company continued to convert inferred mineral resources into indicated mineral resources at Detour Lake, resulting in the addition of 1.9 million ounces of gold to the measured and indicated mineral resources which totalled 17.2 million ounces of gold (675 million tonnes grading 0.79 g/t gold) at December 31, 2025. From this total, 13.7 million ounces of gold (622 million tonnes grading 0.68 g/t gold) are located inside the resource pit and 3.5 million ounces of gold (52.9 million tonnes grading 2.04 g/t gold) are at underground depths below and to the west of the resource pit.

Exploration drilling further extended the underground inferred mineral resources to the west to a total of 3.88 million ounces of gold (59.5 million tonnes grading 2.03 g/t gold) at year end, representing a growth of 5% (0.2 million ounces of gold) net of the conversion of 1.6 million ounces of gold from inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources.

The drilling program in 2025 continued to delineate a subset of the above mineral resources with a gold cut-off grade of 1.20 g/t gold that is amenable to underground mining within, outside and to the west of the pit plunging towards the west at depth. At year-end, this high-grade mineralized corridor contained 5.5 million ounces of gold (86.0 million tonnes grading 2.00 g/t gold) of indicated mineral resources and 5.8 million ounces of gold (89.8 million tonnes grading 2.02 g/t gold) of inferred mineral resources.

2025 Exploration Highlights

At Detour Lake in 2025, exploration drilling totalled 214,668 metres for the full year. The program continued to expand and infill the mineralization below and to the west of the mineral resource pit.

In 2025, Domain 53 was tested through a high intensity drilling program from surface. It validated the continuity of the mineralization and improved the accuracy of the geological model. The investigation of Domain 54 is continuing with drilling from surface while the exploration ramp development is being advanced.

The development of the Detour Lake underground exploration ramp began in July 2025 and reached a length of 569 metres and a depth of 90 metres by year-end. The ramp will allow for the acceleration of the extraction from underground of the high-grade mineralization currently located to the west and within the mineral resources open pit. The ramp will also provide improved access to drill the mineralization located below and to the west of the open pit that exploration drilling has demonstrated extends laterally several kilometres to the west of the open pit outline and to a depth exceeding 1,200 metres below surface.

In the West Pit zone, recent drilling demonstrated the large thickness of the high-grade mineralized corridor at underground depths, highlighted by hole DLM25-1242 intersecting 2.1 g/t gold over 92.4 metres at 444 metres depth including 9.8 g/t gold over 10.7 metres at 431 metres depth; 2.0 g/t gold over 52.7 metres at 554 metres depth; 1.6 g/t gold over 84.7 metres at 617 metres depth; and 2.1 g/t gold over 92.4 metres at 444 metres depth including 4.9 g/t gold over 19.4 metres at 593 metres depth.

Drilling in the West Extension zone approximately 1.5 kilometres west of the resource-pit outline further extended the underground inferred mineral resources to the west with highlights of hole DLM25-1205 intersecting 6.7 g/t gold over 22.0 metres at 539 metres depth and 2.0 g/t gold over 20.4 metres at 605 metres depth and hole DLM25-1245 intersecting 10.7 g/t gold over 10.1 metres at 497 metres depth including 37.8 g/t gold over 2.6 metres at 501 metres depth.

Selected recent drill intersections from Detour Lake are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.

[Detour Lake - Composite Longitudinal Section]

2026 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $34.2 million for 175,000 metres of drilling at Detour Lake in 2026, including $31.3 million for 165,000 metres of capitalized drilling to continue converting the inferred mineral resources into indicated mineral resources as well as the mineral potential in the western extension of the orebody into inferred mineral resources.

For the Detour Lake underground project in 2026, an additional $7 million is budgeted for 35,800 metres of capitalized drilling and $62 million is budgeted for advancement of the exploration ramp and related infrastructure.

Surface diamond drilling is expected to continue mineral resource conversion in 2026 and the drill program will be augmented by underground drilling from new underground drill stations as they become available.

Approximately $2.9 million is budgeted for 10,000 metres of regional drilling in 2026 to explore satellite targets on the Company's large land position on the Detour Lake property.

MACASSA

MRMR Highlights

The Macassa mine's Main Break and SMC zones and the adjacent Near Surface and AK deposits together achieved 101% replacement of their mining depletion (a combined 321,000 ounces of in-situ gold mined) in mineral reserves in 2025.

The Macassa deposit continues to contain the Company's highest-grade mineral reserves, with an average grade of 8.84 g/t of gold. Proven and probable mineral reserves at the Macassa mine and the Near Surface and AK deposits totalled 2.2 million ounces of gold (8.8 million tonnes grading 7.77 g/t gold) at year-end 2025.

2025 Exploration Highlights

At Macassa in 2025, all exploration drilling was performed from underground and totalled 210,679 metres, mostly testing the SMC and Main Break zones and the AK deposit. The SMC zone, the main source of ore at Macassa, continues to grow to the west towards #3 shaft and at depth in the #2 shaft and #4 shaft areas.

The Main Break mineralization is being extended to the east at approximately 2,000 metres below surface. Main Break remains the dominant gold-bearing structure in the Kirkland Lake camp. The mineral reserves and mineral resources at the AK deposit also increased due to positive drilling results.

2026 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $36.5 million for 202,000 metres of capitalized drilling at Macassa in 2026 with the objective of increasing and upgrading mineral resources. The exploration program will continue to build the mineral resource base to the east in the SMC East and Main Break areas, to the west in the Lower/West SMC area and at shallower depths in the AK deposit.

The Company is also initiating a deep exploration program to investigate the potential mineralization down to 3,000 metres depth from a surface exploration drill platform, targeting the Main Break and other potential parallel structures below the former Lake Shore mine located 2,300 metres east of the #4 shaft at Macassa.

UPPER BEAVER

MRMR Highlights

The Upper Beaver project hosted 2.8 million ounces of gold and 54,930 tonnes of copper in probable mineral reserves (23.2 million tonnes grading 3.71 g/t gold and 0.24% copper), 0.5 million ounces of gold and 12,118 tonnes of copper in indicated mineral resources (7.6 million tonnes grading 2.03 g/t gold and 0.16% copper) and 0.4 million ounces of gold and 10,649 tonnes of copper in inferred mineral resources (3.0 million tonnes grading 4.12 g/t gold and 0.36% copper) at December 31, 2025.

2025 Exploration Highlights

The Company continued to accelerate project development at Upper Beaver through a phased approach to project de-risking that includes developing an exploration shaft to a depth of 760 metres and an exploration ramp to a depth of 160 metres that will be used to establish underground drilling platforms.

Development activities during 2025 continued to advance ahead of schedule. The exploration ramp progressed by 507 metres, reaching a depth of 70 metres at year-end, and shaft sinking began with the first blast completed in November to reach a depth of 155 metres by year-end 2025.

A high-intensity drilling program from surface began at Upper Beaver in 2025 and is ongoing. The program is similar in design to the high-intensity drilling program recently completed at Detour Lake that has contributed to improved planning for the potential development of underground mineral resources.

The high-intensity drilling program at Upper Beaver is targeting the lower level of the deposit, which is dominated by intrusion-suite host rocks, with the objective of validating the resource model and grade variability at greater depths in the most representative geological zones of the deposit.

Depending on the results, this high-intensity drilling program could replace a planned bulk sample at the 760-metre level and has the potential to bring forward initial production to early 2030.

2026 Exploration Plan and Guidance

In 2026, the Company expects to spend approximately $56.1 million at Upper Beaver, including approximately $52 million on the exploration ramp, exploration shaft and the first bulk sample, and approximately $4.1 million for 10,500 metres of high-intensity drilling. The bulk sample will be taken from the ramp at a depth of 160 metres from the upper level of the deposit, which is dominated by basaltic host lithologies, and will provide material for testing selective mining assumptions in this area of the deposit.

Exploration results from recent years at Upper Beaver show the potential to increase the mineral resources and to convert inferred mineral resources at depth using underground access via the planned exploration shaft and ramp infrastructure.

Regional exploration will continue to develop and advance the pipeline of targets in the Kirkland Lake area.

HAMMOND REEF

Hammond Reef is a large Archean-age, shear-hosted disseminated gold deposit located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwestern Ontario, with potential for development into an open pit operation with conventional milling. The 100%-owned project has received environmental approvals from both federal and provincial governments. Additional federal and provincial permits would be required to begin construction activities.

MRMR Highlights

Open pit probable mineral reserves at Hammond Reef total 3.3 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold), measured mineral resources are 819,000 ounces of gold (47.1 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold) and indicated mineral resources are 1.5 million ounces of gold (86.3 million tonnes grading 0.53 g/t gold) at December 31, 2025.

2025 Activity Highlights

Studies during 2025 continued to optimize the project and further advance the permits required for construction and operation. During the year, the Melema Lake property located approximately 9 kilometres east of the main Hammond Reef property was acquired by exercising the Company's option. Exploration activities in 2025 included 6,200 metres of drilling on both the Hammond Reef and Melema Lake properties, complemented by prospecting, mapping and geophysical surveying.

2026 Exploration Plan and Guidance

Exploration work will continue to leverage the extensive database available on the Hammond Reef property to identify potential satellite mineralization in the vicinity of the main deposit. During 2026, $11.2 million is budgeted for project studies at Hammond Reef, to be potentially supplemented by exploration activities.

TIMMINS EAST

The 100%-owned Timmins East land package is a series of properties in northeastern Ontario totalling 53,388 hectares and covering a 100 km strike length. The land package has a complex exploration history dating back to at least the 1930s and hosts past-producing gold mines including Aquarius, Holt, Holloway, Hislop, and Taylor.

The Company maintains an active regional exploration office in Timmins that supports ongoing fieldwork, data integration and geological assessment across its Timmins East properties.

MRMR Highlights

Mineral resources for the Timmins East project are reported for the suspended Holt mine and mill complex and the Aquarius property. At underground depths, the Holt complex hosted 1.7 million ounces of gold in measured and indicated mineral resources (11.7 million tonnes grading 4.52 g/t gold) and 1.3 million ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources (9.1 million tonnes grading 4.48 g/t gold) at December 31, 2025. At open-pit depths, Aquarius hosted 0.9 million ounces of gold in indicated mineral resources (12.3 million tonnes grading 2.15 g/t gold) and 14,000 ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources (0.1 million tonnes grading 3.56 g/t gold) at December 31, 2025.

2026 Exploration Plan and Guidance

Historical mining and exploration data across the property package will continue to be reviewed in 2026, including previously identified high-priority exploration targets at past-producing assets. The review will provide a ranking of exploration targets for potential limited diamond drilling with the objective of unlocking further value from this extensive land position in light of the higher gold price environment.

NUNAVUT

MELIADINE

MRMR Highlights

Meliadine hosted 3.6 million ounces of gold in proven and probable mineral reserves (22.1 million tonnes grading 5.10 g/t gold), 2.2 million ounces of gold in measured and indicated mineral resources (20.6 million tonnes grading 3.39 g/t gold) and 2.5 million ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources (14.7 million tonnes grading 5.23 g/t gold) at December 31, 2025.

Conversion drilling at Meliadine in 2025 added 496,000 ounces of gold to mineral reserves, primarily at the Tiriganiaq, Wesmeg, Wesmeg North and Pump deposits, resulting in an 8% increase in total mineral reserves year over year. This mineral reserve addition and price-related revisions offset the mining of 389,000 ounces of in-situ gold in 2025. Recent exploration results demonstrate that the deposits remain open at depth and laterally, supporting the potential for future growth in mineral resources and mineral reserves at Meliadine.

2025 Exploration Highlights

Exploration drilling totalled 105,144 metres at Meliadine in 2025, with work focused on exploration and infill drilling of inferred mineral resources at depth in the Wesmeg, Wesmeg North, Pump and Tiriganiaq deposits. Drilling also produced positive results beyond existing mineral resources in the eastern plunge and at depth of the main deposits.

2026 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $21.3 million for 98,100 metres of capitalized drilling at Meliadine in 2026. The drilling will be focused on expanding and converting near-mine mineralization and testing multiple mineralized plunges at depth that remain open in the main deposits.

MEADOWBANK

MRMR Highlights

The Amaruq deposit at Meadowbank hosted 1.5 million ounces of gold in proven and probable mineral reserves (17.7 million tonnes grading 2.55 g/t gold), 1.3 million ounces of gold in indicated mineral resources (11.4 million tonnes grading 3.65 g/t gold) and 0.8 million ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources (5.9 million tonnes grading 4.10 g/t gold) at December 31, 2025.

The Company continued to extend the life-of-mine at Amaruq in 2025 with the addition of 389,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves partly replacing the production depletion of 544,000 ounces of in-situ gold extracted in 2025.

2025 Exploration Highlights

Exploration drilling totalled 25,895 metres at Amaruq in 2025. The main objective was to de-risk the deep extensions of the Whale Tail deposit and to add mineral resources in support of a potential enhanced life-of-mine scenario. A conversion drilling program was also completed at the IVR deposit to add mineral resources to the potential enhanced life-of-mine scenario.

2026 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $11.3 million for 26,500 metres of expensed exploration drilling and $1.3 million for 6,400 metres of capitalized drilling at Amaruq in 2026, focused on expanding mineral resources in the Kangislulik, Whale Tail and IVR areas and converting mineral resources in the Kangislulik and IVR areas.

HOPE BAY

MRMR Highlights

The total mineral reserves and mineral resources at Hope Bay now stand at 3.4 million ounces of gold in proven and probable mineral reserves (16.2 million tonnes grading 6.53 g/t gold), 2.2 million ounces of gold in indicated mineral resources (14.9 million tonnes grading 4.61 g/t gold) and 3.2 million ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources (16.9 million tonnes grading 5.98 g/t gold), as at December 31, 2025. At Hope Bay, the total inferred mineral resources ounces increased year over year by 40% and the gold grade increased by 10%, largely due to exploration success at the Patch 7 zone at the Madrid deposit.

The Patch 7 zone now hosts 1.0 million ounces of gold in indicated mineral resources (4.5 million tonnes grading 6.77 g/t gold) while inferred mineral resources have increased by 123% to 1.7 million ounces of gold (8.0 million tonnes grading 6.57 g/t gold).

2025 Exploration Highlights

Exploration drilling in 2025 at the Madrid deposit and in the regional program at Hope Bay totalled a combined 131,208 metres and focused mainly on mineral resource expansion of the Madrid deposit following the exploration success in the Patch 7 zone during 2024 and early 2025.

The program in 2025 returned multiple positive drill intercepts in the Patch 7 zone, resulting in mineral resource growth and the identification of several mineralized areas remaining open laterally and at depth beyond current mineral resources that will be investigated during follow-up exploration drilling.

Mineralization remains open to the north of the Patch 7 zone towards the Suluk zone, as highlighted by hole HBM25-401 returning 4.3 g/t gold over 7.1 metres at 609 metres depth in the Patch 7 zone and 7.7 g/t gold over 4.3 metres at 719 metres depth in the Suluk zone, and by hole HBM25-387A returning 46.1 g/t gold over 2.3 metres at 653 metres depth in the Suluk zone.

South of the Patch 7 zone beyond a sub-vertical diabase dike, mineralization remains open in an underexplored area that extends southwards by approximately one kilometre towards the Patch 14 zone. Highlight hole HBM25-395 in this area returned 5.2 g/t gold over 12.3 metres at 363 metres depth approximately 200 metres south of the diabase dike.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, excavation of the Naartok East exploration ramp at Madrid advanced by 656 metres and reached a depth of 100 metres at year-end. The 2.1-kilometre exploration ramp is expected to be developed to a depth of 100 metres to facilitate infill and expansion drilling along the Madrid zones. At Patch 7, the excavation of the portal of the dedicated exploration ramp also commenced.

Selected recent drill intersections from the Madrid deposit are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.

[Madrid Deposit at Hope Bay - Composite Longitudinal Section]

2026 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $43.4 million for 110,000 metres of drilling at Hope Bay in 2026, including $29.0 million for 70,000 metres of expensed drilling and $14.4 million for 40,000 metres of capitalized drilling for mineral resources conversion.

The main objectives in 2026 are to convert inferred mineral resources at Patch 7 into indicated mineral resources and to further test the entire Madrid deposit to expand and upgrade mineral resources. Results will be integrated into the technical evaluation of Hope Bay that is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026 and to contribute to a potential construction decision for Hope Bay in May 2026.

An additional $7.8 million of capitalized expenses in 2026 will be used to continue the exploration ramp development at the Madrid deposit and for technical evaluation.

AUSTRALIA

FOSTERVILLE

MRMR Highlights

Fosterville hosted 1.7 million ounces of gold in proven and probable mineral reserves (10.4 million tonnes grading 4.99 g/t gold), 1.4 million ounces of gold in indicated mineral resources (11.4 million tonnes grading 3.77 g/t gold) and 1.8 million ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources (13.3 million tonnes grading 4.19 g/t gold) at December 31, 2025.

Fosterville replaced 101% of mining depletion in 2025 with new mineral reserves. The replacement was achieved mainly through infill drilling in the Robbins Hill and South Phoenix zones. In total 170,000 ounces of gold were added to mineral reserves, offsetting the 168,000 ounces of in-situ gold that were depleted from mineral reserves by 2025 production.

The Company added 171,000 ounces of gold in underground indicated mineral resources at Fosterville, mainly due to exploration drilling and metal price revisions at the Robbins Hill and Phoenix zones and inferred mineral resources increased by 5% at year-end 2025.

The open-pit measured and indicated mineral resources and open-pit inferred mineral resources at Fosterville were removed from the "Detailed Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Data (as at December 31, 2025)" below, as there are no plans to mine the deposit using open pit methods.

2025 Exploration Highlights

At Fosterville in 2025, exploration drilling totalled 74,369 metres split between programs targeting the Cygnet, Swan, Cardinal and Harrier structures. At Robbins Hill, drilling tested the Curie, Ceruti and Wu zones.

2026 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $15.1 million for 49,300 metres of capitalized drilling at Fosterville in 2026, focused on the extensions of mineral reserves and mineral resources at Lower Phoenix and Robbins Hill. An additional $18.7 million is budgeted for 63,000 metres of underground and surface expensed exploration to test new geological targets, including parallel faults and folds to the main Fosterville host structure, exploring for similar geological context to the Swan Zone structure.

The exploration program will include the assessment of the Fosterville tenement acquired from S2 Resources Ltd. on December 22, 2025. This tenement surrounds the Fosterville mine and provides prime exploration ground in the search for additional mineralized structures or the extensions of known gold-bearing structures.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

Agnico Eagle holds interests across 175,064 hectares in the Northern Territory of Australia, including 62,685 hectares under 100% ownership and a further 112,379 hectares through joint ventures, where the Company's ownership ranges from 85% to 10%. The wholly-owned tenements include the Cosmo underground mine (closed in 2020), the Union Reefs processing facility (operations suspended in 2020) and regional exploration assets within the historic Pine Creek gold district.

MRMR Highlights

At open-pit depths, the Northern Territory assets host measured and indicated mineral resources of 0.8 million ounces of gold (16.5 million tonnes grading 1.45 g/t gold) and inferred mineral resources of 0.7 million ounces of gold (13.3 million tonnes grading 1.75 g/t gold) at December 31, 2025.

At underground depth, the Northern Territory assets host indicated mineral resources of 0.7 million ounces of gold (4.5 million tonnes grading 4.75 g/t gold) and inferred mineral resources of 0.8 million ounces of gold (5.8 million tonnes grading 4.11 g/t gold) at December 31, 2025.

2025 Activity Highlights

Agnico Eagle has continued to advance the proposed Union Reefs North development project at the Union Reefs site, with ongoing studies evaluating the project economics and potential redevelopment scenarios.

For exploration during 2025, the Company spent $4.1 million to complete 11,156 metres of expensed drilling at the Maud Creek, Pine Creek and Burnside projects.

2026 Exploration Plan and Guidance

During 2026, the Company expects to spend $8.0 million on exploration at the Northern Territory assets including 48,600 metres of expensed drilling to follow up on results from 2025 and investigate other targets with potential for mineral resource growth.

The current scenario analysis is focused on developing a decade-long sustainable ore supply from multiple sources to the Union Reefs processing facility with a potential upgrade of the processing facility to treat refractory ores.

FINLAND

KITTILA

MRMR Highlights

Kittila hosted 3.3 million ounces of gold in proven and probable mineral reserves (24.7 million tonnes grading 4.17 g/t gold), 2.0 million ounces of gold in measured and indicated mineral resources (22.5 million tonnes grading 2.83 g/t gold) and 1.0 million ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources (6.6 million tonnes grading 4.62 g/t) at December 31, 2025.

Conversion drilling in the Suuri, Roura Deep and Rimpi areas at Kittila resulted in the addition of 181,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves before depletion to replace 68% of mining depletion by year-end 2025.

Approximately 149,000 ounces of gold, representing an 8% year-over-year increase in gold ounces, were added to the indicated mineral resources mainly due to a revision of cut-off grades.

2025 Exploration Highlights

Exploration and conversion drilling at Kittila totalled 90,025 metres in 2025 and mainly targeted the Main and Sisar zones in the northern and southern portions of the deposit at approximately 1.0 to 1.4 kilometres depth. The Roura area continued to grow at depth, and both the Suuri and Rimpi zones returned positive drill results between approximately 400 and 600 metres below surface, demonstrating the potential for lateral expansion at shallow depths of the Kittila deposit.

2026 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $21.0 million for 101,900 metres of drilling at Kittila in 2026, focused on the Main zone in the Roura, Suuri and Rimpi areas as well as the Sisar zone. The drilling includes 77,700 metres of capitalized drilling.

MEXICO

PINOS ALTOS

2025 Exploration Highlights

At Pinos Altos in 2025, exploration drilling totalled 16,365 metres, focused on the Pinos Altos Deep project beneath the current underground mine as well as targeting areas beneath the known mineralization at Cubiro, Oberon de Weber, Cerro Colorado and Sinter.

2026 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $5.3 million for 25,500 metres of capitalized and expensed exploration drilling at Pinos Altos in 2026.

About Agnico Eagle

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world, operating mines in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. The Company is advancing a pipeline of high-quality development projects in these regions to support sustainable growth over the next decade. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

About this News Release

Unless otherwise stated, references to "Canadian Malartic", "Goldex", "LaRonde" and "Meadowbank" are to the Company's operations at the Canadian Malartic complex, the Goldex complex, the LaRonde complex and the Meadowbank complex, respectively. The Canadian Malartic complex consists of the mining, milling and processing operations at the Canadian Malartic mine and the mining operations at the Odyssey mine. The Goldex complex consists of the mining, milling and processing operations at the Goldex mine and the mining operations at the Akasaba West open pit mine. The LaRonde complex consists of the mining, milling and processing operations at the LaRonde mine and the mining and processing operations at LZ5. The Meadowbank complex consists of the milling and processing operations at the Meadowbank mine and the mining operations at the Amaruq open pit and underground mines. References to other operations are to the relevant mines, projects or properties, as applicable.

When used in this news release, the terms "including" and "such as" mean including and such as, without limitation.

The information contained on any website linked to or referred to herein (including the Company's website) is not part of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at February 12, 2026. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address circumstances, events, activities or developments that could, or may or will occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "achieve", "aim", "anticipate", "commit", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "guide", "plan", "potential", "schedule", "target", "track", "will", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include the Company's forward-looking guidance, including metal production, estimated ore grades, recovery rates, project timelines, drilling targets or results and life of mine estimates; the potential for additional gold production at the Company's sites; the estimated timing and conclusions of the Company's studies and evaluations; the methods by which ore will be extracted or processed; the Company's expansion plans at Detour Lake, Upper Beaver and Odyssey, including the timing, funding, completion and commissioning thereof and the commencement of production therefrom; the Company's plans at Hope Bay, Wasamac and San Nicolás; statements concerning other expansion projects, recovery rates, mill throughput, optimization efforts and projected exploration, including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based; timing and amounts of exploration (including capital expenditures, other expenditures and other cash needs, and expectations as to the funding thereof); estimates of future mineral reserves and mineral resources; the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development and production and other capital costs and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development and production or decisions with respect to such exploration, development and production; estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and the effect of drill results, studies and evaluations on future mineral reserves and mineral resources; the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and authorizations in connection with its proposed or current exploration, development and mining operations, including at Meliadine, Upper Beaver and San Nicolás, and the anticipated timing thereof; future exploration; the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's mine sites; and anticipated trends with respect to the Company's operations, exploration and the funding thereof. Such statements reflect the Company's views as at the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements contained herein, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the assumptions set forth herein and in management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 ("MD&A") and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with Canadian securities regulators (and, when available, the Company's AIF for the year ended December 31, 2025) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Company's news release dated February 12, 2026 announcing its full year 2025 results, as well as: that there are no significant disruptions affecting operations; that production, permitting, development, expansion and the ramp-up of operations at each of Agnico Eagle's properties proceeds on a basis consistent with current expectations and plans; that the Company's plans for its exploration, development and mining operations are not changed or amended in a material way; that the relevant metal prices, foreign exchange rates and prices for key mining and construction inputs (including labour and electricity) will be consistent with Agnico Eagle's expectations; that the effect of tariffs and trade disputes will not materially affect the price or availability of the inputs the Company uses in its operations; that Agnico Eagle's current estimates of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and metal recovery are accurate; that there are no material delays in the timing for completion of ongoing growth projects; that seismic activity at the Company's operations at LaRonde, Goldex, Fosterville and other properties is as expected by the Company and that the Company's efforts to mitigate its effect on mining operations, including with respect to community relations, are successful; that the Company's current plans to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions are successful; that the Company's current plans to optimize production are successful; that there are no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environment; that governments, the Company or others do not take measures in response to pandemics or other health emergencies or otherwise that, individually or in the aggregate, materially affect the Company's ability to operate its business or its productivity; and that measures taken relating to, or other effects of, pandemics or other health emergencies do not affect the Company's ability to obtain necessary supplies and deliver them to its mine sites. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, project development, capital expenditures and other costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; inflationary pressures; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; seismic activity at the Company's operations, including at LaRonde, Goldex and Fosterville; mining risks; community protests, including by Indigenous groups; risks associated with foreign operations; risks associated with joint ventures; governmental and environmental regulation; the volatility of the Company's stock price; risks associated with the Company's currency, fuel and by-product metal derivative strategies; the current interest rate environment; the potential for major economies to encounter a slowdown in economic activity or a recession; the potential for increased conflict or hostilities in various regions, including Europe, South America and the Middle East; and the extent and manner of communicable diseases or outbreaks, and measures taken by governments, the Company or others to attempt to mitigate the spread thereof may directly or indirectly affect the Company. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the AIF (and, when available, the AIF for the year ended December 31, 2025) and MD&A filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Notes to Investors Regarding the Use of Mineral Resources

The mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' (the "CSA") National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The SEC's disclosure requirements and policies for mining properties now more closely align with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101; however Canadian issuers that report in the United States using the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System ("MJDS"), such as the Company, may still use NI 43-101 rather than the SEC disclosure requirements when using the SEC's MJDS registration statement and annual report forms. Accordingly, mineral reserve and mineral resource information contained in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Investors are cautioned that while the SEC recognizes "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports in this news release are or will be economically or legally mineable.

Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any part or all of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian regulations, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in limited circumstances. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable.

The mineral reserve and mineral resource data set out in this news release are estimates, and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of recovery will be realized. The Company does not include equivalent gold ounces for by-product metals contained in mineral reserves in its calculation of contained ounces. Mineral reserves are not reported as a subset of mineral resources.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to exploration activities has been approved by Guy Gosselin, Eng. and P.Geo., Executive Vice-President, Exploration and Olivier Grondin, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration; and relating to mineral reserves and mineral resources has been approved by Dyane Duquette, P.Geo., Vice-President, Mineral Resources Management, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Detailed Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Data

Variances in down-adding and cross-adding are due to rounding

Mineral Reserves as at December 31, 2025 Operation / Project Proven Probable Proven & Probable Gold Mining

Method* 000 Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Au 000

Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Au 000

Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Au Recovery

%** LaRonde mine1 U/G 2,469 4.65 369 8,158 6.06 1,590 10,627 5.73 1,959 94.4 LaRonde Zone 52 U/G 6,405 2.02 415 6,800 2.17 474 13,205 2.09 889 94.5 LaRonde Total 8,874 2.75 784 14,959 4.29 2,064 23,832 3.72 2,848

Canadian Malartic mine3 O/P 36,896 0.50 597 21,697 1.22 852 58,594 0.77 1,449 88.8 Marban deposit4 O/P - - - 51,618 0.95 1,577 51,618 0.95 1,577 90.0 Odyssey deposit5 U/G 29 2.37 2 4,758 2.12 325 4,787 2.12 327 95.0 East Gouldie6 U/G - - - 54,943 3.23 5,699 54,943 3.23 5,699 94.4 Odyssey Mine Total 29 2.37 2 59,701 3.14 6,024 59,730 3.14 6,026

Canadian Malartic Total 36,925 0.50 599 133,016 1.98 8,453 169,941 1.66 9,052

Goldex7 U/G 6,255 1.48 298 9,065 1.68 488 15,320 1.60 786 85.9 Akasaba West8 O/P 969 0.82 26 2,807 0.96 86 3,777 0.92 112 77.6 Goldex Total 7,225 1.39 324 11,872 1.51 575 19,097 1.46 898

Wasamac U/G - - - 14,757 2.90 1,377 14,757 2.90 1,377 89.7 Quebec Total

53,023 1.00 1,707 174,603 2.22 12,468 227,626 1.94 14,175

Detour Lake (At or above 0.5 g/t) O/P 66,690 1.08 2,313 434,448 0.90 12,641 501,138 0.93 14,954 88.4 Detour Lake (Below 0.5 g/t) O/P 53,681 0.42 722 243,242 0.37 2,899 296,923 0.38 3,621 88.4 Detour Lake Total 9 120,371 0.78 3,035 677,690 0.71 15,540 798,061 0.72 18,575

Macassa10 U/G 612 10.43 205 6,013 8.68 1,678 6,625 8.84 1,883 95.9 Macassa Near Surface11 U/G 3 2.11 0 80 3.91 10 84 3.84 10 93.5 AK deposit12 U/G 126 4.35 18 1,975 4.54 288 2,101 4.53 306 93.5 Macassa Total 742 9.36 223 8,068 7.62 1,976 8,810 7.77 2,200

Upper Beaver O/P - - - 3,235 1.82 189 3,235 1.82 189 95.5 Upper Beaver U/G - - - 19,946 4.02 2,579 19,946 4.02 2,579 95.5 Upper Beaver Total 13

- - - 23,181 3.71 2,768 23,181 3.71 2,768

Hammond Reef 14 O/P - - - 123,473 0.84 3,323 123,473 0.84 3,323 89.8 Ontario Total

121,113 0.84 3,258 832,412 0.88 23,607 953,524 0.88 26,865

Amaruq O/P 8,048 1.26 327 7,364 3.17 750 15,412 2.17 1,077 90.5 Amaruq U/G 81 4.22 11 2,221 5.12 366 2,302 5.09 377 90.5 Meadowbank Total 15 8,129 1.29 338 9,585 3.62 1,116 17,714 2.55 1,454

Meliadine O/P 1,142 4.24 156 4,291 3.64 503 5,433 3.77 658 96.0 Meliadine U/G 2,962 6.32 602 13,680 5.37 2,362 16,642 5.54 2,964 96.0 Meliadine Total 16

4,104 5.74 757 17,971 4.96 2,864 22,075 5.10 3,622

Hope Bay 17 U/G 93 6.77 20 16,086 6.53 3,376 16,178 6.53 3,396 87.5 Nunavut Total

12,325 2.82 1,116 43,642 5.24 7,356 55,967 4.71 8,472

Fosterville 18 U/G 887 5.41 154 9,516 4.95 1,516 10,403 4.99 1,670 92.0 Australia Total

887 5.41 154 9,516 4.95 1,516 10,403 4.99 1,670

Kittila 19 U/G 931 4.66 140 23,818 4.15 3,179 24,749 4.17 3,319 86.0 Europe Total

931 4.66 140 23,818 4.15 3,179 24,749 4.17 3,319

Operation / Project Proven Probable Proven & Probable Gold Mining

Method* 000 Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Au 000

Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Au 000

Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Au Recovery

%** Pinos Altos O/P 26 0.60 1 1,629 1.00 53 1,656 1.00 53 93.6 Pinos Altos U/G 633 2.06 42 2,374 2.29 175 3,007 2.24 216 94.2 Pinos Altos Total 20

659 2.00 42 4,003 1.76 227 4,662 1.80 269

San Nicolás (50%) 21 O/P 23,858 0.41 314 28,761 0.39 358 52,619 0.40 672 17.6 Mexico Total

24,517 0.45 357 32,764 0.56 585 57,281 0.51 941

Total Gold

212,796 0.98 6,731 1,116,755 1.36 48,711 1,329,551 1.30 55,442

























Operation / Project Proven Probable Proven & Probable Silver Mining

Method* 000 Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Ag 000

Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Ag 000

Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Ag Recovery

%** LaRonde mine U/G 2,469 10.46 830 8,158 20.75 5,443 10,627 18.36 6,273 78.1 Pinos Altos O/P 26 8.57 7 1,629 34.82 1,824 1,656 34.40 1,831 44.5 Pinos Altos U/G 633 45.29 922 2,374 27.30 2,083 3,007 31.09 3,005 50.0 Pinos Altos Total

659 43.81 929 4,003 30.36 3,907 4,662 32.26 4,836

San Nicolás (50%) O/P 23,858 23.93 18,356 28,761 20.91 19,333 52,619 22.28 37,689 38.6 Total Silver

26,986 23.18 20,116 40,923 21.80 28,682 67,909 22.35 48,798

























Operation / Project Proven Probable Proven & Probable Copper Mining

Method* 000 Tonnes % Tonnes

Cu 000

Tonnes % Tonnes

Cu 000

Tonnes % Tonnes

Cu Recovery

%** LaRonde mine U/G 2,469 0.17 4,081 8,158 0.30 24,751 10,627 0.27 28,831 82.8 Akasaba West O/P 969 0.48 4,640 2,807 0.53 14,810 3,777 0.51 19,451 79.0 Upper Beaver O/P - - - 3,235 0.14 4,477 3,235 0.14 4,477 79.2 Upper Beaver U/G - - - 19,946 0.25 50,453 19,946 0.25 50,453 79.2 Upper Beaver Total

- - - 23,181 0.24 54,930 23,181 0.24 54,930

San Nicolás (50%) O/P 23,858 1.26 299,809 28,761 1.01 291,721 52,619 1.12 591,530 78.2 Total Copper

27,296 1.13 308,530 62,908 0.61 386,213 90,204 0.77 694,743

























Operation / Project Proven Probable Proven & Probable Zinc Mining

Method* 000 Tonnes % Tonnes

Zn 000

Tonnes % Tonnes

Zn 000

Tonnes % Tonnes

Zn Recovery

%** LaRonde mine U/G 2,469 0.36 8,951 8,158 1.09 88,811 10,627 0.92 97,762 70.2 San Nicolás (50%) O/P 23,858 1.61 383,313 28,761 1.37 394,115 52,619 1.48 777,428 80.9 Total Zinc

26,327 1.49 392,263 36,920 1.31 482,926 63,246 1.38 875,190



*Open Pit ("O/P"), Underground ("U/G") **Represents metallurgical recovery percentage

1 LaRonde mine: Net smelter value cut-off varies according to mining type and depth, not less than C$95/t for LP1 (Area 11-3) and not less than C$228/t for LaRonde. 2 LaRonde Zone 5: Gold cut-off grade varies according to stope size and depth, not less than 1.46 g/t. 3 Canadian Malartic: Gold cut-off grade is 0.35 g/t. 4 Marban deposit: Gold cut-off grade is 0.31 g/t. 5 Odyssey deposit: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining zone and depth, not less than 1.44 g/t. 6 East Gouldie: Gold cut-off grade not less than 1.57 g/t. 7 Goldex: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining type and depth, not less than 1.00 g/t. 8 Akasaba West: Net smelter value cut-off varies, not less than C$33.28/t. 9 Detour Lake: Gold cut-off grade is 0.27 g/t. 10 Macassa: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining type, not less than 3.35 g/t for long hole method and 3.78 g/t for cut and fill method. 11 Macassa Near Surface deposit: Gold cut-off grade not less than 2.10 g/t. 12 Amalgamated Kirkland ("AK") deposit: Gold cut-off grade not less than 2.10 g/t. 13 Upper Beaver: Net smelter value cut-off varies according to mining type, not less than C$118.17/t for underground and C$43.49/t for open pit. 14 Hammond Reef: Gold cut-off grade is 0.41 g/t. 15 Amaruq: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining type, not less than 0.98 g/t for open pit mineral reserves and 3.05 g/t for underground mineral reserves (gold cut-off grade for marginal underground mineral reserves from development is 1.17 g/t). 16 Meliadine: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining type, not less than 1.50 g/t for open pit mineral reserves and 3.90 g/t for underground mineral reserves (gold cut-off grade for marginal underground mineral reserves from development is 1.50 g/t). 17 Hope Bay: Gold cut-off grade not less than 4.00 g/t. 18 Fosterville: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining zone and type, not less than 3.00 g/t. 19 Kittila: Gold cut-off grade varies according to haulage distance, not less than 2.63 g/t. 20 Pinos Altos: Net smelter value cut-off varies according to mining zone and type, not less than C$25.44/t for open pit mineral reserves and US$85.97/t for the underground mineral reserves. 21 San Nicolás (50%): Net smelter return cut-off values for low zinc/copper ore of $9.71/t and for high zinc/copper ore of $13.15/t.

Mineral Resources as at December 31, 2025 Operation / Project Measured Indicated Measured & Indicated Inferred Gold Mining

Method 000 Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Au 000

Tonnes g/t 000

Oz Au 000

Tonnes g/t 000

Oz Au 000

Tonnes g/t 000

Oz Au LaRonde mine U/G - - - 6,457 3.59 746 6,457 3.59 746 1,366 6.03 265 LaRonde Zone 5 U/G - - - 24,207 1.93 1,506 24,207 1.93 1,506 11,677 3.00 1,127 LaRonde Total - - - 30,664 2.28 2,251 30,664 2.28 2,251 13,043 3.32 1,392 Canadian Malartic mine O/P - - - - - - - - - 5,011 0.73 118 Marban deposit O/P - - - 3,875 0.51 63 3,875 0.51 63 2,956 0.66 63 Marban deposit U/G - - - - - - - - - 4,544 2.14 313 Marban regional O/P - - - 14,794 1.22 582 14,794 1.22 582 11,272 1.08 390 Marban regional U/G - - - 296 3.36 32 296 3.36 32 183 3.37 20 Odyssey deposit U/G - - - 4,493 1.63 236 4,493 1.63 236 20,176 2.23 1,445 East Malartic U/G - - - 48,216 1.92 2,976 48,216 1.92 2,976 63,275 1.89 3,835 East Gouldie U/G - - - 5,048 1.42 230 5,048 1.42 230 94,278 2.43 7,372 Odyssey Mine Total - - - 57,757 1.85 3,442 57,757 1.85 3,442 177,729 2.21 12,652 Canadian Malartic Total - - - 76,723 1.67 4,120 76,723 1.67 4,120 201,694 2.09 13,556 Goldex U/G 12,360 1.86 739 21,245 1.45 988 33,604 1.60 1,727 17,951 1.46 842 Akasaba West O/P - - - 130 0.38 2 130 0.38 2 - - - Akasaba West U/G - - - - - - - - - 966 1.60 50 Goldex Total 12,360 1.86 739 21,374 1.44 989 33,734 1.59 1,728 18,917 1.47 892 Akasaba regional U/G - - - - - - - - - 3,052 3.24 318 Wasamac U/G - - - 9,479 2.19 667 9,479 2.19 667 3,911 2.48 312 Quebec Total

12,360 1.86 739 138,241 1.81 8,027 150,601 1.81 8,766 240,618 2.13 16,469 Detour Lake O/P 35,300 1.16 1,312 587,007 0.66 12,373 622,307 0.68 13,685 51,442 1.38 2,290 Detour Lake U/G - - - 52,924 2.04 3,472 52,924 2.04 3,472 59,549 2.03 3,878 Detour Lake Zone 58N U/G - - - 2,868 5.80 534 2,868 5.80 534 973 4.35 136 Detour Lake Total

35,300 1.16 1,312 642,798 0.79 16,379 678,098 0.81 17,691 111,964 1.75 6,304 Macassa U/G 379 10.30 125 2,818 5.85 530 3,197 6.38 656 5,448 7.00 1,226 Macassa Near Surface U/G - - - 59 4.02 8 59 4.02 8 309 3.99 40 AK deposit U/G - - - 212 2.53 17 212 2.53 17 308 3.40 34 Macassa Total

379 10.30 125 3,090 5.59 555 3,469 6.10 681 6,066 6.66 1,299 Aquarius O/P - - - 12,364 2.15 856 12,364 2.15 856 122 3.59 14 Holt complex U/G 5,806 4.29 800 5,884 4.75 898 11,690 4.52 1,699 9,097 4.48 1,310 Anoki-McBean U/G - - - 3,919 2.77 349 3,919 2.77 349 867 3.84 107 Upper Beaver O/P - - - 54 0.87 2 54 0.87 2 - - - Upper Beaver U/G - - - 7,510 2.04 493 7,510 2.04 493 2,953 4.12 391 Upper Beaver Total

- - - 7,564 2.03 495 7,564 2.03 495 2,953 4.12 391 Upper Canada O/P - - - 1,477 1.66 79 1,477 1.66 79 1,408 1.47 66 Upper Canada U/G - - - 9,546 2.40 738 9,546 2.40 738 22,736 2.93 2,145 Upper Canada Total

- - - 11,024 2.30 817 11,024 2.30 817 24,143 2.85 2,211 Hammond Reef O/P 47,063 0.54 819 86,304 0.53 1,478 133,367 0.54 2,298 - - - Ontario Total

88,548 1.07 3,057 772,946 0.88 21,829 861,494 0.90 24,885 155,212 2.33 11,636 Operation / Project Measured Indicated Measured & Indicated Inferred Gold Mining

Method 000 Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Au 000

Tonnes g/t 000

Oz Au 000

Tonnes g/t 000

Oz Au 000

Tonnes g/t 000

Oz Au Amaruq O/P - - - 2,488 3.03 242 2,488 3.03 242 190 2.87 18 Amaruq U/G - - - 8,887 3.83 1,094 8,887 3.83 1,094 5,750 4.14 765 Meadowbank Total - - - 11,374 3.65 1,336 11,374 3.65 1,336 5,940 4.10 783 Meliadine O/P 288 2.82 26 5,705 2.72 499 5,994 2.73 525 710 4.22 96 Meliadine U/G 1,662 3.80 203 12,928 3.65 1,515 14,590 3.66 1,719 14,036 5.28 2,382 Meliadine Total

1,951 3.66 229 18,634 3.36 2,015 20,584 3.39 2,244 14,746 5.23 2,478 Hope Bay U/G - - - 14,946 4.61 2,217 14,946 4.61 2,217 16,868 5.98 3,246 Nunavut Total

1,951 3.66 229 44,954 3.85 5,567 46,905 3.84 5,797 37,555 5.39 6,507 Fosterville U/G 651 4.06 85 10,702 3.76 1,293 11,353 3.77 1,377 13,328 4.19 1,795 Northern Territory O/P 337 3.72 40 16,203 1.41 732 16,539 1.45 772 13,255 1.75 745 Northern Territory U/G - - - 4,470 4.75 683 4,470 4.75 683 5,807 4.11 767 Northern Territory Total 337 3.72 40 20,672 2.13 1,415 21,009 2.15 1,455 19,062 2.47 1,512 Australia Total

987 3.94 125 31,374 2.68 2,707 32,362 2.72 2,832 32,391 3.18 3,307 Kittila O/P - - - - - - - - - 373 3.89 47 Kittila U/G 4,669 2.87 431 17,874 2.81 1,617 22,544 2.83 2,048 6,209 4.66 930 Kittilä Total

4,669 2.87 431 17,874 2.81 1,617 22,544 2.83 2,048 6,582 4.62 977 Barsele (55%) O/P - - - 3,178 1.08 111 3,178 1.08 111 2,260 1.25 91 Barsele (55%) U/G - - - 1,158 1.77 66 1,158 1.77 66 13,552 2.10 914 Barsele (55%) Total 1

- - - 4,335 1.27 176 4,335 1.27 176 15,811 1.98 1,005 Europe Total

4,669 2.87 431 22,210 2.51 1,794 26,879 2.57 2,224 22,393 2.75 1,982 Pinos Altos O/P - - - 1,530 0.90 44 1,530 0.90 44 154 0.57 3 Pinos Altos U/G - - - 12,659 2.14 872 12,659 2.14 872 1,378 2.04 90 Pinos Altos Total

- - - 14,189 2.01 916 14,189 2.01 916 1,533 1.89 93 La India O/P 4,478 0.52 74 880 0.53 15 5,358 0.52 89 - - - San Nicolás (50%) O/P 261 0.08 1 3,037 0.20 19 3,297 0.19 20 2,468 0.13 10 Tarachi O/P - - - 19,290 0.58 361 19,290 0.58 361 242 0.52 4 Chipriona O/P - - - 11,652 0.77 287 11,652 0.77 287 1,284 0.63 26 El Barqueño Gold O/P - - - 8,431 1.24 335 8,431 1.24 335 9,696 1.12 349 Santa Gertrudis O/P - - - 19,267 0.91 563 19,267 0.91 563 9,819 1.36 429 Santa Gertrudis U/G - - - - - - - - - 9,079 3.44 1,004 Santa Gertrudis Total - - - 19,267 0.91 563 19,267 0.91 563 18,898 2.36 1,433 Total Mexico

4,739 0.49 75 76,746 1.01 2,496 81,485 0.98 2,571 34,120 1.75 1,915 Total Gold

113,254 1.28 4,656 1,086,470 1.21 42,420 1,199,724 1.22 47,076 522,289 2.49 41,815























































Operation / Project Measured Indicated Measured & Indicated Inferred Silver Mining

Method 000

Tonnes g/t 000 Oz

Ag 000

Tonnes g/t 000

Oz Ag 000 Tonnes g/t 000

Oz Ag 000

Tonnes g/t 000

Oz Ag LaRonde mine U/G - - - 6,457 14.92 3,097 6,457 14.92 3,097 1,366 15.50 680 Pinos Altos O/P - - - 1,530 20.28 997 1,530 20.28 997 154 13.90 69 Pinos Altos U/G - - - 12,659 54.77 22,294 12,659 54.77 22,294 1,378 48.42 2,146 Pinos Altos Total

- - - 14,189 51.05 23,291 14,189 51.05 23,291 1,533 44.95 2,215 La India O/P 4,478 2.72 391 880 2.58 73 5,358 2.70 464 - - - San Nicolás (50%) O/P 261 6.40 54 3,037 11.86 1,158 3,297 11.43 1,211 2,468 9.26 735 Chipriona O/P - - - 11,652 100.69 37,722 11,652 100.69 37,722 1,284 76.97 3,176 El Barqueño Silver O/P - - - - - - - - - 4,462 121.28 17,399 El Barqueño Gold O/P - - - 8,431 5.15 1,396 8,431 5.15 1,396 9,696 16.00 4,989 Santa Gertrudis O/P - - - 19,267 3.66 2,269 19,267 3.66 2,269 9,819 1.85 585 Santa Gertrudis U/G - - - - - - - - - 9,079 23.31 6,803 Santa Gertrudis Total - - - 19,267 3.66 2,269 19,267 3.66 2,269 18,898 12.16 7,389 Total Silver

4,739 2.92 445 63,913 33.58 69,005 68,652 31.47 69,450 39,705 28.66 36,582



























Operation / Project Measured Indicated Measured & Indicated Inferred Copper Mining

Method 000

Tonnes % Tonnes

Cu 000

Tonnes % Tonnes

Cu 000

Tonnes % Tonnes

Cu 000

Tonnes % Tonnes

Cu LaRonde mine U/G - - - 6,457 0.15 9,387 6,457 0.15 9,387 1,366 0.26 3,526 Akasaba West O/P - - - 130 0.16 205 130 0.16 205 - - - Akasaba West U/G - - - - - - - - - 966 0.88 8,451 Akasaba West Total

- - - 130 0.16 205 130 0.16 205 966 0.88 8,451 Upper Beaver O/P - - - 54 0.10 56 54 0.10 56 - - - Upper Beaver U/G - - - 7,510 0.16 12,063 7,510 0.16 12,063 2,953 0.36 10,649 Upper Beaver Total

- - - 7,564 0.16 12,118 7,564 0.16 12,118 2,953 0.36 10,649 San Nicolás (50%) O/P 261 1.35 3,526 3,037 1.17 35,489 3,297 1.18 39,015 2,468 0.94 23,144 Chipriona O/P - - - 11,652 0.16 18,768 11,652 0.16 18,768 1,284 0.11 1,377 El Barqueño Gold O/P - - - 8,431 0.21 17,650 8,431 0.21 17,650 9,696 0.22 21,555 El Barqueño Silver O/P - - - - - - - - - 4,462 0.04 1,852 Total Copper

261 1.35 3,526 37,270 0.25 93,617 37,531 0.26 97,143 23,193 0.30 70,555



























Operation / Project Measured Indicated Measured & Indicated Inferred Zinc Mining

Method 000

Tonnes % Tonnes

Zn 000

Tonnes % Tonnes

Zn 000

Tonnes % Tonnes

Zn 000

Tonnes % Tonnes

Zn LaRonde mine U/G - - - 6,457 0.98 63,087 6,457 0.98 63,087 1,366 0.43 5,856 San Nicolás (50%) O/P 261 0.39 1,012 3,037 0.71 21,618 3,297 0.69 22,630 2,468 0.62 15,355 Chipriona O/P - - - 11,652 0.87 101,211 11,652 0.87 101,211 1,284 0.72 9,178 Total Zinc

261 0.39 1,012 21,146 0.88 185,916 21,407 0.87 186,928 5,117 0.59 30,389

*Open Pit ("O/P"), Underground ("U/G")

The assumptions for metal prices and currency exchange rates used for the December 31, 2025 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reported by the Company are presented in the "Gold Mineral Resources" section earlier in this news release.

Mineral reserves reported are not included in mineral resources. Tonnage amounts and contained metal amounts set out in this table have been rounded to the nearest thousand, so may not aggregate to equal column or row totals. Mineral reserves are in-situ, taking into account all mining recoveries, before mill or heap leach recoveries. Underground mineral reserves and measured and indicated mineral resources are reported within mineable shapes and include internal and external dilution. Inferred mineral resources are reported within mineable shapes and include internal dilution. Mineable shape optimization parameters may differ for mineral reserves and mineral resources.

The mineral reserves and mineral resources tonnages reported for silver, copper and zinc are a subset of the mineral reserves and mineral resources tonnages for gold. The Company's economic parameters set the maximum price allowed to be no more than the lesser of the three-year moving average and current spot price, which is a common industry standard. Given the current commodity price environment, Agnico Eagle continues to use more conservative gold and silver prices.

NI 43-101 requires mining companies to disclose mineral reserves and mineral resources using the subcategories of "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

A mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of a measured and/or indicated mineral resource. It includes diluting materials and allowances for losses, which may occur when the material is mined or extracted and is defined by studies at prefeasibility or feasibility level as appropriate that include application of modifying factors. Such studies demonstrate that, at the time of reporting, extraction could reasonably be justified. The mineral reserves presented in this news release are separate from and not a portion of the mineral resources.

Modifying factors are considerations used to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves. These include, but are not restricted to, mining, processing, metallurgical, infrastructure, economic, marketing, legal, environmental, social and governmental factors.

A proven mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of a measured mineral resource. A proven mineral reserve implies a high degree of confidence in the modifying factors. A probable mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of an indicated and, in some circumstances, a measured mineral resource. The confidence in the modifying factors applied to a probable mineral reserve is lower than that applied to a proven mineral reserve.

A mineral resource is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade or quality and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade or quality, continuity and other geological characteristics of a mineral resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling.

A measured mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with confidence sufficient to allow the application of modifying factors to support detailed mine planning and final evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to confirm geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. An indicated mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of modifying factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from adequately detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to assume geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. An inferred mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity.

Investors are cautioned not to assume that part or all of an inferred mineral resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable.

A feasibility study is a comprehensive technical and economic study of the selected development option for a mineral project that includes appropriately detailed assessments of applicable modifying factors, together with any other relevant operational factors and detailed financial analysis that are necessary to demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that extraction is reasonably justified (economically mineable). The results of the study may reasonably serve as the basis for a final decision by a proponent or financial institution to proceed with, or finance, the development of the project. The confidence level of the study will be higher than that of a pre-feasibility study.

Additional Information

Additional information about each of the Company's material mineral projects as at December?31, 2025, including information regarding data verification, key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources and the risks that could materially affect the development of the mineral reserves and mineral resources required by sections 3.2 and 3.3 and paragraphs 3.4(a), (c) and (d) of NI 43-101 can be found in the Company's AIF and 2025 MD&A filed on SEDAR+ and with the SEC on EDGAR and in the following technical reports filed on SEDAR+ in respect of the Company's material mineral properties: Detour Lake Operation, Ontario, Canada, NI 43-101 Technical Report (September 20, 2024); NI 43-101 Technical Report of the LaRonde complex in Quebec, Canada (March 24, 2023); NI 43-101 Technical Report Canadian Malartic Mine, Quebec, Canada (March 25, 2021); Technical Report on the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves at Meadowbank Gold complex including the Amaruq Satellite Mine Development, Nunavut, Canada as at December 31, 2017 (February 14, 2018); and the Updated Technical Report on the Meliadine Gold Project, Nunavut, Canada (February 11, 2015).

APPENDIX - EXPLORATION DETAILS

Eclipse zone and East Gouldie, East Malartic and Odyssey deposits at Odyssey

Drill hole Deposit / Zone From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)* MEX25-341 Eclipse 1,038.1 1,043.8 769 5.5 5.6 5.6 MEX25-346WZ Eclipse 1,690.0 1,704.5 1,634 10.4 2.2 2.2 and Eclipse 1,758.5 1,799.5 1,700 29.5 1.5 1.5 and East Gouldie 2,084.9 2,096.9 1,956 10.5 2.0 2.0 UGEG-071-029 East Gouldie 650.5 670.5 1,010 19.8 3.5 3.5 including

655.0 661.0 1,008 5.9 6.5 6.5 UGEG-075-057 East Gouldie 560.7 572.7 929 11.9 4.9 4.9 UGEG-095-004 East Gouldie 134.0 143.4 990 9.3 6.8 6.8 MEX24-320WCZ East Gouldie 1,545.2 1,569.1 1,158 20.7 2.0 2.0 MEX25-350 East Malartic 108.6 113.1 96 4.6** 7.2 7.1 and East Malartic 222.0 234.0 204 12.0** 2.1 2.1 MEX25-351 East Malartic 415.0 441.4 327 26.4** 2.9 2.9 UGOD-057-001 Odyssey North 591.2 602.1 941 9.3 3.6 3.6 UGOD-075-046 Odyssey North 564.5 583.5 894 17.2 3.1 3.1 MEV25-316 Odyssey South 347.3 361.5 294 12.8 3.1 3.1 UGOD-041-066 Odyssey internal 73.5 83.5 443 10.0 5.0 5.0 UGOD-041-068 Odyssey internal 37.0 48.5 413 11.5 5.9 4.3 and Odyssey internal 65.0 73.1 416 8.1 8.9 8.1

*Results from Eclipse zone and East Gouldie and Odyssey deposits use a capping factor of 20 g/t gold and results from East Malartic use a capping factor of 40 g/t gold. **Core length. True width undetermined.

West Pit and West Extension zones at Detour Lake

Drill hole Zone From (metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint

below surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped)* DLM25-1189A West Pit 567.5 585.0 467 16.1 3.5 and West Pit 618.2 742.0 542 115.4 0.6 DLM25-1191 West Pit 401.0 412.9 311 11.1 2.1 and West Pit 430.2 491.9 350 57.5 1.2 including

459.0 467.5 352 7.9 4.8 and West Pit 535.0 567.1 414 30.2 1.5 and West Pit 535.0 538.4 404 3.2 10.4 DLM25-1205 West Extension 586.5 613.2 539 22.0 6.7 and West Extension 663.9 688.6 605 20.4 2.0 DLM25-1208 West Extension 977.7 981.7 912 3.1 13.8 and West Extension 1,094.1 1,101.0 1,019 5.3 10.7 DLM25-1210 West Pit 426.0 462.9 365 33.0 1.7 and West Pit 583.0 743.0 532 146.1 1.5 including

623.0 626.8 503 3.5 13.5 including

639.9 654.0 520 12.9 5.1 DLM25-1217 West Pit 621.3 644.0 522 20.4 8.0 DLM25-1223A West Pit 283.6 338.0 255 47.9 1.0 and West Pit 460.0 491.0 385 28.0 1.6 and West Pit 560.0 613.0 470 48.2 1.2 and West Pit 701.9 763.0 581 55.9 2.1 DLM25-1225 West Extension 713.7 750.5 639 30.7 6.5 including

713.7 722.2 627 7.1 25.6 and West Extension 815.0 818.0 710 2.5 4.6 DLM25-1229 West Pit 807.0 817.6 592 10.1 6.1 DLM25-1240 West Extension 1,089.0 1,092.5 922 3.1 10.0 DLM25-1242 West Pit 519.0 618.0 444 92.4 2.1 including

544.5 556.0 431 10.7 9.8 and West Pit 694.7 750.7 554 52.7 2.0 and West Pit 767.5 857.0 617 84.7 1.6 including

767.5 788.0 593 19.4 4.9 DLM25-1243 West Extension 837.0 842.1 734 4.4 28.0 and West Extension 910.9 913.9 794 2.6 11.7 DLM25-1245 West Extension 592.5 604.0 497 10.1 10.7 including

601.0 604.0 501 2.6 37.8

*Results from Detour Lake are uncapped.

Madrid deposit at Hope Bay

Drill hole Zone From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade (g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade (g/t) (capped)* HBM25-385 Patch 7 697.6 706.6 491 8.1 9.2 9.2 and Patch 7 711.6 720.7 500 8.6 6.9 6.9 HBM25-387A Suluk 824.0 826.7 653 2.3 89.8 46.1 including

825.7 826.7 654 0.9 218.0 100.0 HBM25-388 Patch 7 788.0 805.0 675 15.8 7.7 7.7 including Patch 7 793.0 797.0 674 3.7 10.1 4.0 HBM25-394 Patch 7 889.2 892.2 587 2.5 48.9 35.4 including Patch 7 891.2 892.2 588 0.8 144.0 100.0 and Patch 7 936.0 952.0 614 13.8 7.3 7.3 including Patch 7 948.0 948.7 616 0.6 45.8 45.8 HBM25-395 Patch 7 479.0 494.0 363 12.3 5.2 5.2 HBM25-396 Patch 7 701.0 705.0 538 3.1 9.7 9.7 HBM25-400 Patch 7 1041.0 1050.0 842 8.2 3.2 3.2 HBM25-401 Patch 7 734.0 745.0 609 7.1 4.3 4.3 including Patch 7 737.0 740.0 609 1.9 8.5 8.5 and Suluk 896.0 901.0 719 4.3 7.7 7.7 P7GM25-010 Patch 7 553.5 562.0 441 8.4 4.7 4.7 HBM25-384 Patch 14 467.0 472.0 375 4.1 3.5 3.5

*Results from Madrid deposit at Hope Bay use a capping factor of 100 g/t gold.

EXPLORATION DRILL COLLAR COORDINATES

Drill hole UTM East* UTM North* Elevation

(metres above

sea level) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip (degrees) Length (metres Odyssey mine MEX25-341 719014 5334200 309 172 -58 1,203 MEX25-346WZ 717451 5334739 309 143 -78 2,183 UGEG-071-029 717760 5333976 -346 148 -37 711 UGEG-075-057 717713 5334081 -340 165 -35 741 UGEG-095-004 717592 5333756 -619 190 -27 342 MEX24-320WCZ 716867 5334696 316 155 -68 1,628 MEX25-350 716852 5334693 316 199 -68 875 MEX25-350 716852 5334693 316 199 -68 875 MEX25-351 716867 5334695 317 149 -53 1,527 UGOD-057-001 718006 5334110 -261 2 -43 615 UGOD-075-046 718006 5334110 -261 4 -38 615 MEV25-316 719119 5333940 334 346 -66 465 UGOD-041-066 718260 5334377 -99 250 -24 255 UGOD-041-068 718259 5334378 -99 258 -6 245 Detour Lake DLM25-1189A 587629 5541782 286 172 -60 909 DLM25-1191 587807 5541683 286 176 -54 699 DLM25-1205 586120 5542020 291 184 -67 789 DLM25-1208 585753 5542319 292 186 -68 1,239 DLM25-1210 589487 5541609 286 180 -59 740 DLM25-1217 589448 5541517 286 180 -60 819 DLM25-1223A 589528 5541498 286 180 -58 900 DLM25-1225 586119 5542093 293 184 -65 843 DLM25-1229 589309 5541517 286 182 -53 990 DLM25-1240 584832 5542449 296 188 -59 1,176 DLM25-1242 589450 5541487 286 177 -57 900 DLM25-1243 586037 5542184 295 187 -66 975 DLM25-1245 586199 5542065 292 181 -58 762 Hope Bay HBM-25-385 434949 7547679 37 63 -55 873 HBM-25-387A 434310 7549317 50 84 -69 987 HBM-25-388 434949 7547679 37 70 -66 954 HBM-25-394 434333 7548811 53 86 -57 1,148 HBM-25-395 435069 7547563 37 83 -57 810 HBM-25-396 434372 7549088 54 72 -61 939 HBM-25-400 434333 7548811 53 80 -66 1,155 HBM-25-401 434309 7549316 48 74 -69 1,036 P7GM-25-010 434830 7548196 38 87 -60 751 HBM-25-384 7546730 435093 45 75 -64 852

*Coordinate Systems: NAD 83 UTM Zone 17N for Odyssey; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 17N for Detour Lake; and NAD 1983 UTM Zone 13N for Hope Bay.

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited