13.02.2026 / 11:37 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: thyssenkrupp AG Street: thyssenkrupp Allee 1 Postal code: 45143 City: Essen

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UDG16DOYUPR330

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 09 Feb 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.92 % 2.52 % 3.44 % 622531741 Previous notification 2.85 % 2.42 % 5.27 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) US88629Q2075 0 19 0 % 0.000003 % DE0007500001 0 5708122 0 % 0.92 % Total 5708141 0.92 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right To Recall Open 1461812 0.23 % Right Of Use Open 446520 0.07 % Call Warrant 19.03.2027 299333 0.05 % Forward 18.02.2026 1134 0.0002 % Call Option 18.09.2026 2100000 0.34 % Total 4308799 0.69 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Swap 11.02.2036 Cash 675260 0.11 % Put Option 20.03.2026 Physical 600000 0.10 % Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 2485796 0.40 % Future 20.03.2026 Cash 7613186 1.22 % Total 11374242 1.83 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V. % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GS Global Markets, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % % Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Folio Financial, Inc. % % % Folio Investments, Inc. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

12 Feb 2026





