CDON AB: CDON's Q4 and full year (year-end) report 2025

FOURTH QUARTER FOR THE GROUP

Total Gross merchandise value (GMV) increased by 15% to SEK 644.0 (558.0) million.

GMV increased by 20% to 465.5 (389.4) million for the CDON segment and increased by 6% to 178.5 (168.6) million for the Fyndiq segment.

Net sales increased by 10% to SEK 153.2 (139.2) million.

Gross margin increased by 2.8 percentage points to 79.3% (76.5%).

Gross profit after marketing (GPAM) increased by 9% to SEK 64.6 (59.3) million.

EBITDA increased by 73% to SEK 18.2 (10.5) million.

EBIT amounted to SEK -2.3 (-31.8) million.

Adjusted for SEK 16.7 million in goodwill amortization for the Group due to the acquisition of Fyndiq, EBIT amounted to SEK 14.4 (3.6) million.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.35 (-2.82).

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.112 (0.471).

FULL YEAR FOR THE GROUP

Total GMV increased by 6% to SEK 1,930.1 (1,826.4) million.

GMV increased by 5% to 1,393.9 (1,325.7) million for the CDON segment and increased by 7% to 536.2 (500.7) million for the Fyndiq segment.

Net sales increased by 2% to SEK 444.0 (435.2) million.

Gross margin increased by 5.8 percentage points to 82.3% (76.5%).

GPAM increased by 4% to SEK 203.4 (194.7) million.

EBITDA increased by 580% to SEK 30.6 (4.5) million.

EBIT amounted to SEK -55.0 (-111.4) million.

Adjusted for SEK 66.6 million in goodwill amortization for the Group due to the acquisition of Fyndiq, EBIT amounted to SEK 11.6 (-26.03) million.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -5.20 (-10.31).

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.892 (-2.37).

LETTER FROM THE CEO

A successful turnaround year with strong momentum

As we close the books on 2025, I can conclude that we have made a strong comeback during the year. Despite a very challenging start to the year, we have progressively built up speed, and it is with great satisfaction that I see us ending the year with solid momentum.

Q4 vs LY 2025 vs LY

GMV: +15% +6%

GPAM: +9% +4%

EBITDA: +73% +583%

I am pleased to end 2025 with +15% GMV growth and substantial earnings improvement. For the full year, we landed an EBITDA of 31 mSEK, which represents an improvement of over 26 mSEK compared to the previous year. This is particularly strong given the challenge with higher marketing costs that we experienced throughout the whole year.

Home Electronics - the proof that our strategy is working

One of the brightest spots during Q4 and 2025 as a whole is our development within Home Electronics in the CDON segment.

In Q4, we delivered a very strong result within Home Electronics, a development that constitutes a strategic proof. Even under fierce competition and price pressure, our ability to take market share through our marketplace model and a relevant offering is confirmed. This focus and these learnings will now form the basis for how we expand our assortment in other popular categories going forward.

Organic strength despite delays

Our partnership with large European merchants represents the next gear for our growth and holds significant potential to build on our existing momentum. I am disappointed that our planned Q4 integration was delayed due to technical delays on both sides. However, I am excited for them to start onboarding fully in Q1 and throughout the year and am pleased that our underlying business delivered strong growth in Q4 even without these new merchants.

In addition to this, we see a positive backfill of new larger European merchants that are interested in joining our marketplaces during the year.

A new era of growth and innovation

We have now left the "back-to-basics" phase behind us.

We are in full swing with our growth initiatives: retail media, Nordic expansion, brand building, and technical acceleration. These initiatives will require investments that will weigh on near-term profitability, but we believe they will bring an incremental 50 mSEK in EBITDA for 2027. Combined with continued growth in our underlying business, this EBITDA from growth initiatives should result in total EBITDA approaching 100 mSEK for 2027. These initiatives will also lead us into our new era: "Growth and Innovation."

It has been a long time since I was looking forward to a year as much as I do to 2026. We have an improved platform, have built an awesome team, have clear plans for our growth initiatives, and I look forward to continuing our recent momentum.

All the best,

Fredrik Norberg, CEO, CDON Group

CONFERENCE CALL

CDON Group invites the press, investors and analysts to a webcast where CDON Group's interim report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 will be presented. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to submit written questions. The presentation will be held in English on 13 February 2026, at 14:00 CET.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. You will be able to submit written questions through the webcast.

Link to Webcast:

https://qcnl.tv/p/wCrLGYGvmqhLiOkJdgSG6g

The presentation material and the webcast will be published on: https://investors.cdon.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

About CDON Group

CDON AB (publ) is a leading marketplace group in the Nordics, owning and operating the online marketplaces CDON and Fyndiq. CDON Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and is headquartered in Stockholm. In 2023, CDON AB acquired Fyndiq, bringing the two platforms together under the CDON Group. Fyndiq and CDON combine technology competencies, marketplace infrastructure, and customer reach - creating a comprehensive and complementing offering for merchants and consumers alike. The Group's vision is to unleash the power of the marketplace by providing the best shopping experience in the Nordics.

