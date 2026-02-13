Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
WKN: A2QGR2 | ISIN: SE0015191911 | Ticker-Symbol: 64W
CDON AB: CDON Group reaffirms its growth agenda and targets 2027 EBITDA approaching ~100 mSEK

CDON AB (publ) ("CDON Group") clarifies a strategic roadmap to accelerate its journey toward Nordic market leadership. As previously discussed in September 2025, CDON Group continues to focus on executing four well defined growth initiatives to expand market share and drive long-term value creation.

Building on recent operational improvements, CDON Group is progressing from stabilization to growth through four targeted initiatives, outlined below:

  • Retail media: Monetize ~100m visits with sponsored listings and premium formats that add high-margin revenue while protecting the shopping experience
  • Nordic growth: Win share in DK, FI and NO through improved assortment and merchant base, and valuable customer experience improvements
  • Brand marketing: Put CDON and Fyndiq back on the radar with a phase-gated, measurable brand program to re-introduce both brands in all Nordic countries
  • Tech resource boost: Increase engineering bandwidth to accelerate priority initiatives and increase AI-boosted innovation

2026 is an investment year, where costs are expected to weigh on near-term profitability while building long-term capabilities. To enable transparency, actual incremental costs for the initiatives will be reported quarterly.

Overall, CDON Group remains committed to the previously communicated 50 mSEK of incremental annual EBITDA from the growth initiatives in 2027 and aims for 2027 EBITDA to approach ~100 mSEK.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Norberg
CEO
E-mail: fredrik.norberg@cdon.com

Carl Andersson
CFO
E-mail: carl.andersson@cdon.com

Certified Adviser
FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser

About CDON Group
CDON AB (publ) is a leading marketplace group in the Nordics, owning and operating the online marketplaces CDON and Fyndiq. CDON Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and is headquartered in Stockholm. In 2023, CDON AB acquired Fyndiq, bringing the two platforms together under the CDON Group. Fyndiq and CDON combine technology competencies, marketplace infrastructure, and customer reach - creating a comprehensive and complementing offering for merchants and consumers alike. The Group's vision is to unleash the power of the marketplace by providing the best shopping experience in the Nordics.

This information is information that CDON is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-13 13:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
