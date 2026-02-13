

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Hydro One Ltd. (H.TO, HRNNF), an electricity transmission and distribution provider, on Friday reported its net income increased in the previous year.



For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to common shareholders increased to C$234 million from C$201 million in the prior year.



Earnings per share were C$0.39 versus C$0.33 last year.



Revenue increased to C$1.76 billion from C$1.58 billion in the prior year.



The company on Thursday declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3331 per common share, payable on March 31, to shareholders of record on March 11.



The dividend is designated as an 'eligible' dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.



Hydro One is currently trading 1.97% higher at C$55.98 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.



