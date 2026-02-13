TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Correction: Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - January 2026

Please be advised that there has been a correction made to an incorrect date within the Fund Commentary attachment. All other information remains unchanged.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Monthly Factsheet

Fund Commentary

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("the Company" or "TFIF") has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of January 2026. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited: Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Hugh Jonathan TwentyFour Income Fund Limited: Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited ++44 (0)1481 745001

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About TFIF:

TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities.