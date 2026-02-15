Anzeige
WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEKTROS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
15.02.2026 01:26 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Extends a Valentine's Day Message on Partnership, Appreciation, and Long-Term Stewardship

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 14, 2026 / Elektros Inc. today extends a Valentine's Day message to its shareholders, prospective investors, and the global investment community, reaffirming the importance of partnership, appreciation, and disciplined long-term stewardship.

Valentine's Day and Valentine's evening serve as a reminder that enduring institutions are built not only on performance, but on trust, respect, and mutual commitment. Across markets and generations, these principles have guided organizations that create lasting value through changing economic cycles.

On this occasion, Elektros conveys its best wishes to shareholders, future shareholders, and the broader public for a meaningful Valentine's Day, a memorable Valentine's night, and a wonderful holiday weekend. Thoughtful expressions of appreciation - when conveyed with sincerity and professionalism - strengthen relationships and reinforce confidence.

At Elektros, these values guide decision-making and long-term strategy. The company remains committed to responsible growth, transparent communication, and the careful stewardship of shareholder interests.

"As Chief Executive Officer of Elektros, I extend my sincere appreciation to our shareholders and to the broader community. Valentine's Day is an opportunity to acknowledge trust, partnership, and shared purpose. We are grateful for the confidence placed in us and remain focused on executing our long-term vision with discipline and integrity."
- Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer, Elektros Inc.

The support of Elektros' shareholders is both valued and respected, and it continues to inform the company's disciplined approach to growth and execution.

Elektros wishes everyone a very happy Valentine's Day, a wonderful Valentine's evening, and a positive, enjoyable holiday weekend.

About Elektros Inc.
Elektros Inc. is dedicated to building long-term shareholder value through innovation, integrity, and disciplined execution. The company is committed to transparent communication and responsible stewardship across all stakeholder relationships.

Website: www.elektros.energy
Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:
This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-extends-a-valentine%e2%80%99s-day-message-on-partnership-appreciation-and-long-ter-1137733

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
