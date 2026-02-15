Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Marks Valentine's Day With a Global Message of Partnership, Trust, and Enduring Value

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 14, 2026 / Elektros Inc. today marks Valentine's Day by sharing a refined message with its shareholders, prospective investors, and the global investment community-one centered on partnership, trust, and the enduring principles that define long-term value creation.

Valentine's Day and Valentine's evening offer a moment of pause across cultures and markets alike. They serve as a reminder that the strongest institutions are built not only through strategy and execution, but through relationships grounded in respect, consistency, and mutual confidence. These values have guided enduring enterprises across generations and economic cycles.

On this occasion, Elektros extends its warmest wishes to shareholders, future shareholders, and the broader public for a meaningful Valentine's Day, a memorable Valentine's night, and a wonderful holiday weekend. Thoughtful acknowledgment, expressed with professionalism and sincerity, reinforces trust and strengthens the bonds that sustain long-term partnerships.

At Elektros, these principles are integral to governance, decision-making, and strategic vision. The company remains focused on responsible growth, transparent communication, and disciplined stewardship on behalf of its shareholders worldwide.

"As Chief Executive Officer of Elektros, I extend my sincere appreciation to our shareholders and to the global community we serve. Valentine's Day is an opportunity to reflect on partnership, trust, and shared purpose. We are grateful for the confidence placed in us and remain firmly committed to executing our long-term vision with discipline, integrity, and respect."

- Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer, Elektros Inc.

The continued support of Elektros' shareholders is deeply valued and serves as a constant source of responsibility and focus as the company advances its mission.

Elektros wishes everyone around the world a very happy Valentine's Day, a beautiful Valentine's evening, and a positive, enjoyable holiday weekend.

About Elektros Inc.

Elektros Inc. is dedicated to building long-term shareholder value through innovation, integrity, and disciplined execution. The company is committed to transparent communication and responsible stewardship across all stakeholder relationships.

Website: www.elektros.energy

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

