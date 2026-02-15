Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Issues Valentine's Message to Shareholders and the Investment Community

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 14, 2026 / Elektros Inc. today extends a Valentine's message to its shareholders, prospective investors, and the broader community, emphasizing the enduring value of trust, connection, and shared purpose.

On this Valentine's holiday, Elektros encourages its shareholders, future shareholders, followers, and those considering joining its journey to pause and reflect on the most powerful and universal words one can share:

"I love you."

These words, simple yet profound, transcend generations, cultures, and circumstances. Spoken to a wife or husband, family members, parents, siblings, loved ones, friends, neighbors, and those closest to one's heart, they carry meaning, reassurance, and lasting impact. Elektros believes that genuine connection and respect form the foundation of strong relationships - in life, in communities, and in long-term investment partnerships.

At Elektros, love is universal. The company expresses its sincere appreciation for each and every shareholder and for those who believe in its long-term vision.

"As Chief Executive Officer of Elektros, I encourage everyone - shareholders, future shareholders, and members of our global community - to share the most powerful words we know: 'I love you.' These words are universal. They connect us, strengthen us, and remind us of what truly matters. We are grateful for each and every one of our shareholders, and we thank you for believing in us."

- Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer, Elektros Inc.

The confidence placed in Elektros by its investors is both valued and deeply respected, and it serves as a continual source of motivation as the company builds for the future.

Elektros extends its best wishes to all for a wonderful Valentine's holiday weekend filled with joy, reflection, and meaningful connection. The company is grateful for the opportunity to serve a growing global shareholder base and thanks its investors for their belief, trust, and continued support.

Elektros values each and every shareholder and looks forward to continuing this journey together with optimism, discipline, and purpose.

Happy Valentine's Day, and best wishes for a beautiful and memorable weekend.

About Elektros Inc.

Elektros Inc. is dedicated to building long-term shareholder value through innovation, integrity, and disciplined execution. The company is committed to transparent communication and responsible stewardship across all stakeholder relationships.

Website: www.elektros.energy

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

