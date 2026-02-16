

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - BlueScope Steel Limited (BLSFF) released a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at A$390.8 million, or A$0.886 per share. This compares with A$179.1 million, or A$0.405 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to A$8.251 billion from A$7.934 billion last year.



BlueScope Steel Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$390.8 Mln. vs. A$179.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.886 vs. A$0.405 last year. -Revenue: A$8.251 Bln vs. A$7.934 Bln last year.



