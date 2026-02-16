Anzeige
Montag, 16.02.2026
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
München
16.02.26 | 08:08
5,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
16.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
77 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 13 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      30,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    481.20p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     472.00p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 477.9341p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,284,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,762,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
purchased         price    (UK Time)      reference number   venue 
             (GBp share) 
795            476.60     08:18:52      00079188053TRLO0   XLON 
502            476.00     08:25:55      00079188360TRLO0   XLON 
155            476.00     08:35:29      00079189059TRLO0   XLON 
447            481.00     09:48:05      00079191981TRLO0   XLON 
220            481.00     09:48:05      00079191982TRLO0   XLON 
601            481.00     09:48:15      00079192009TRLO0   XLON 
13            481.00     09:54:12      00079192251TRLO0   XLON 
175            481.00     09:55:49      00079192295TRLO0   XLON 
749            481.00     09:55:49      00079192296TRLO0   XLON 
733            481.00     09:55:49      00079192297TRLO0   XLON 
117            480.80     09:59:42      00079192475TRLO0   XLON 
510            480.80     09:59:46      00079192478TRLO0   XLON 
40            480.80     10:07:49      00079193066TRLO0   XLON 
743            481.00     10:19:10      00079193605TRLO0   XLON 
700            479.00     10:43:59      00079194796TRLO0   XLON 
692            476.80     11:15:49      00079195967TRLO0   XLON 
88            478.20     11:42:28      00079196863TRLO0   XLON 
626            478.20     11:42:28      00079196864TRLO0   XLON 
1             478.40     11:57:05      00079197689TRLO0   XLON 
485            480.00     12:10:09      00079198341TRLO0   XLON 
256            480.00     12:10:09      00079198342TRLO0   XLON 
768            481.20     12:24:18      00079199159TRLO0   XLON 
764            479.00     12:42:44      00079200019TRLO0   XLON 
683            476.40     12:58:20      00079200651TRLO0   XLON 
46            476.00     13:19:39      00079201507TRLO0   XLON 
21            476.00     13:19:39      00079201508TRLO0   XLON 
342            476.00     13:19:39      00079201509TRLO0   XLON 
652            476.40     13:34:30      00079202457TRLO0   XLON 
857            477.00     13:43:55      00079202908TRLO0   XLON 
673            476.80     13:43:55      00079202909TRLO0   XLON 
498            476.40     13:45:06      00079202939TRLO0   XLON 
216            476.40     13:45:06      00079202940TRLO0   XLON 
765            476.20     13:58:48      00079204189TRLO0   XLON 
1047           476.80     14:29:09      00079205738TRLO0   XLON 
1424           475.80     14:31:32      00079205885TRLO0   XLON 
691            475.20     14:31:33      00079205886TRLO0   XLON 
655            474.60     14:38:15      00079206307TRLO0   XLON 
797            472.00     14:43:38      00079206682TRLO0   XLON 
729            474.00     14:57:30      00079207468TRLO0   XLON 
104            475.40     15:05:33      00079207788TRLO0   XLON 
632            475.40     15:05:33      00079207789TRLO0   XLON 
7             475.20     15:05:42      00079207794TRLO0   XLON 
807            475.20     15:05:42      00079207795TRLO0   XLON 
720            476.40     15:16:05      00079208285TRLO0   XLON 
643            475.20     15:16:43      00079208337TRLO0   XLON 
330            479.40     15:33:53      00079209297TRLO0   XLON 
460            479.40     15:39:09      00079209579TRLO0   XLON 
742            479.40     15:39:09      00079209580TRLO0   XLON 
661            479.40     15:39:09      00079209581TRLO0   XLON 
9             480.80     15:46:50      00079209889TRLO0   XLON 
658            480.80     15:49:50      00079210100TRLO0   XLON 
645            480.80     15:52:56      00079210286TRLO0   XLON 
2             480.40     15:56:02      00079210411TRLO0   XLON 
6             480.40     15:56:02      00079210412TRLO0   XLON 
772            480.40     15:56:30      00079210426TRLO0   XLON 
228            480.40     15:56:30      00079210427TRLO0   XLON 
746            480.00     16:02:50      00079210792TRLO0   XLON 
7             480.20     16:04:58      00079210853TRLO0   XLON 
6             480.20     16:04:58      00079210854TRLO0   XLON 
647            480.20     16:09:00      00079211077TRLO0   XLON 
892            479.40     16:19:16      00079211579TRLO0   XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)         cosec@molten.vc  
  
Goodbody Stockbrokers               +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
William Hall 
  
Deutsche Numis                  +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Iqra Amin 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                 molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025. For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 418145 
EQS News ID:  2276524 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2276524&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
