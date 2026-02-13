Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
München
13.02.26 | 08:05
5,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
13.02.2026 09:03 Uhr
160 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Feb-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      25,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    480.00p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     472.80p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 477.4096p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,254,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,792,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
800           480.00    16:01:59      00079182155TRLO0  XLON 
330           480.00    16:01:59      00079182156TRLO0  XLON 
384           480.00    16:02:42      00079182206TRLO0  XLON 
2            480.00    16:02:42      00079182207TRLO0  XLON 
649           480.00    16:02:42      00079182208TRLO0  XLON 
727           480.00    16:02:42      00079182209TRLO0  XLON 
759           480.00    16:02:42      00079182210TRLO0  XLON 
658           480.00    16:02:42      00079182211TRLO0  XLON 
801           480.00    16:02:42      00079182212TRLO0  XLON 
733           480.00    16:02:42      00079182213TRLO0  XLON 
748           480.00    16:02:42      00079182214TRLO0  XLON 
729           480.00    16:02:42      00079182215TRLO0  XLON 
735           480.00    16:02:42      00079182216TRLO0  XLON 
746           480.00    16:02:42      00079182217TRLO0  XLON 
643           480.00    16:02:42      00079182218TRLO0  XLON 
706           480.00    16:02:42      00079182219TRLO0  XLON 
647           480.00    16:02:42      00079182220TRLO0  XLON 
677           480.00    16:02:42      00079182221TRLO0  XLON 
645           480.00    16:02:42      00079182222TRLO0  XLON 
733           480.00    16:02:42      00079182223TRLO0  XLON 
725           480.00    16:02:42      00079182224TRLO0  XLON 
734           479.80    16:06:09      00079182452TRLO0  XLON 
564           478.80    16:08:44      00079182651TRLO0  XLON 
125           478.80    16:09:54      00079182715TRLO0  XLON 
137           475.20    16:21:38      00079184400TRLO0  XLON 
371           475.20    16:21:38      00079184401TRLO0  XLON 
1896          475.20    16:22:17      00079184488TRLO0  XLON 
1602          473.00    16:23:05      00079184881TRLO0  XLON 
676           473.00    16:23:06      00079184891TRLO0  XLON 
624           473.00    16:23:06      00079184892TRLO0  XLON 
19           473.00    16:23:06      00079184893TRLO0  XLON 
271           473.00    16:23:06      00079184896TRLO0  XLON 
416           473.00    16:23:06      00079184897TRLO0  XLON 
620           473.00    16:23:08      00079184919TRLO0  XLON 
663           473.00    16:23:08      00079184920TRLO0  XLON 
701           473.20    16:23:25      00079184965TRLO0  XLON 
686           473.40    16:27:18      00079186086TRLO0  XLON 
856           473.40    16:27:18      00079186087TRLO0  XLON 
16           472.80    16:27:21      00079186090TRLO0  XLON 
12           472.80    16:27:21      00079186091TRLO0  XLON 
434           473.40    16:28:02      00079186219TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)         cosec@molten.vc  
  
Goodbody Stockbrokers               +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
William Hall 
  
Deutsche Numis                  +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Iqra Amin 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                 molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025. For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 418002 
EQS News ID:  2275816 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2275816&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
